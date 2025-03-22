Jaipur: Car gangs target bikers, pedestrians in ongoing robbery spree

scriptJaipur: Car gangs target bikers, pedestrians in ongoing robbery spree | Latest News | Patrika News
Jaipur: A criminal gang has been actively operating in Jaipur, targeting motorbike riders and pedestrians by attacking them from cars and robbing them. These incidents have been reported across the city, spreading fear among residents. Recently, there has been a surge in such crimes involving car-borne criminals.

Modus Operandi

The car-borne criminals target secluded areas. They initially pressure motorbike riders or pedestrians to stop, and then rob them of their mobile phones, cash, and other belongings. If anyone resists, they are assaulted. Recently, Jaipur witnessed such incidents where the criminals severely injured victims who resisted.

Case 1

Ravi Meena, a resident of Prem Nagar, Pratap Nagar in the Malviya Nagar police station area, reported that on March 13th, while he was with a friend, four boys in a Thar vehicle assaulted him and his friend near Vinoba Vihar Model Town, causing them injuries. He filed a report on March 14th.

Case 2

Puneet Kumar Gupta, a resident of Malviya Nagar, reported that on March 14th, boys in a Thar vehicle assaulted him near Upkar Shopping Centre.

Case 3

Mulkchand Sharma , a resident of Jamwaramgarh, who works as a driver in the Election Department of the Secretariat, reported that on March 12th, while he was parked with a government vehicle on the service road near Prithviraj Singh Central Park, a Thar vehicle came speeding from the Statue Circle direction. When he tried to stop them, they reversed and hit his vehicle before fleeing.

Search for Robbers Underway

Following the increasing number of such incidents, the police have launched a search for the car-borne robbers. The police say they are trying to trace the culprits with the help of CCTV footage from the crime scenes. Police officials say that several suspects are being questioned and arrests will be made soon.
