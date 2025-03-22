Jaipur: Car gangs target bikers, pedestrians in ongoing robbery spree

Modus Operandi The car-borne criminals target secluded areas. They initially pressure motorbike riders or pedestrians to stop, and then rob them of their mobile phones, cash, and other belongings. If anyone resists, they are assaulted. Recently, Jaipur witnessed such incidents where the criminals severely injured victims who resisted.

Case 1 Ravi Meena, a resident of Prem Nagar, Pratap Nagar in the Malviya Nagar police station area, reported that on March 13th, while he was with a friend, four boys in a Thar vehicle assaulted him and his friend near Vinoba Vihar Model Town, causing them injuries. He filed a report on March 14th.

Case 2 Puneet Kumar Gupta, a resident of Malviya Nagar, reported that on March 14th, boys in a Thar vehicle assaulted him near Upkar Shopping Centre. Case 3 Mulkchand Sharma , a resident of Jamwaramgarh, who works as a driver in the Election Department of the Secretariat, reported that on March 12th, while he was parked with a government vehicle on the service road near Prithviraj Singh Central Park, a Thar vehicle came speeding from the Statue Circle direction. When he tried to stop them, they reversed and hit his vehicle before fleeing.