Jaipur PGs and Hostels: 40% Lack Basic Security Measures

Failure to implement the necessary security measures within the stipulated timeframe will result in legal action. Rashtradip has issued orders to all Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) in this regard. The Police Commissionerate conducted a detailed investigation across 30 points to assess the security arrangements in all PGs and hostels operating within Jaipur city.

It is noteworthy that Additional Police Commissioner Kunwar Rashtradip issued orders last Friday to the East, West, North, and South DCPs regarding a campaign focused on the safety of students residing in PGs and hostels. All Station House Officers (SHOs) are instructed to survey PGs and girls’/boys’ hostels in their respective areas. Legal action will be taken against operators found negligent, and a report on the action taken within the next ten days must be submitted to the headquarters.

It is worth mentioning that Rajasthan Patrika has been consistently campaigning for the safety of women and young girls residing in PGs and hostels. This police action follows the newspaper’s campaign.