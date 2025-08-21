Kota Court Sentences Drunk Men to Community Service at School and Hospital

According to Kota Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam, a young man named Mukesh Kumar was apprehended for driving under the influence of alcohol. A breath analyser test revealed that he had consumed alcohol beyond the permissible limit. A case was registered under Section 355 of the Indian Citizen Security Code - BNS, and he was arrested. On Monday, the accused was presented in court, where he was sentenced to clean the premises and tend to the plants at the government Mahatma Gandhi Higher Secondary School in Sogariya on 25 and 26 August.