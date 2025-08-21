Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Crime

Kota Court Sentences Drunk Men to Community Service at School and Hospital

A court in Kota has sentenced two young men caught drinking alcohol in a public place to community service instead of jail. The court ordered both accused to perform two days of community service at a government school and hospital.

Kota

Patrika Desk

Aug 21, 2025

Representative Image: AI

Kota News: A court in Kota has sentenced two young men caught drinking in public places to community service instead of jail. The cases are linked to the Railway Colony and Borakheda police station areas of the city. Police arrested the two accused and presented them before the court, which ordered them to perform community service for two days at a government school and hospital.

Caught in Breath Analyser Test

According to Kota Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam, a young man named Mukesh Kumar was apprehended for driving under the influence of alcohol. A breath analyser test revealed that he had consumed alcohol beyond the permissible limit. A case was registered under Section 355 of the Indian Citizen Security Code - BNS, and he was arrested. On Monday, the accused was presented in court, where he was sentenced to clean the premises and tend to the plants at the government Mahatma Gandhi Higher Secondary School in Sogariya on 25 and 26 August.

School Principal to Submit Report to Court

While the court sentenced the accused to two days of community service at the government school, it also ordered the school principal to submit a report to the court on the accused's attendance and adherence to the sentence. The report must detail whether the accused performed the work correctly.

Service at Satellite Hospital

In another case, the court sentenced the accused, Imran, to clean the premises and assist medical staff under the supervision of doctors at the Satellite Hospital in Rampura on 25 and 26 August. The hospital administration has been ordered to submit a report to the court on the accused's attendance and adherence to the sentence.

Positive Message for Society

According to SP City Tejaswini Gautam, in minor and less serious offences, sentencing the accused to community service instead of jail will give them a chance to correct their mistakes and send a positive message to society.

Published on:

21 Aug 2025 01:48 pm

