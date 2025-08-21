Kota Court Sentences Drunk Men to Community Service at School and Hospital

Kota News: A court in Kota has sentenced two young men caught drinking in public places to community service instead of jail. The cases are linked to the Railway Colony and Borakheda police station areas of the city. Police arrested the two accused and presented them before the court, which ordered them to perform community service for two days at a government school and hospital.
According to Kota Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam, a young man named Mukesh Kumar was apprehended for driving under the influence of alcohol. A breath analyser test revealed that he had consumed alcohol beyond the permissible limit. A case was registered under Section 355 of the Indian Citizen Security Code - BNS, and he was arrested. On Monday, the accused was presented in court, where he was sentenced to clean the premises and tend to the plants at the government Mahatma Gandhi Higher Secondary School in Sogariya on 25 and 26 August.
While the court sentenced the accused to two days of community service at the government school, it also ordered the school principal to submit a report to the court on the accused's attendance and adherence to the sentence. The report must detail whether the accused performed the work correctly.
In another case, the court sentenced the accused, Imran, to clean the premises and assist medical staff under the supervision of doctors at the Satellite Hospital in Rampura on 25 and 26 August. The hospital administration has been ordered to submit a report to the court on the accused's attendance and adherence to the sentence.
According to SP City Tejaswini Gautam, in minor and less serious offences, sentencing the accused to community service instead of jail will give them a chance to correct their mistakes and send a positive message to society.