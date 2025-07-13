13 July 2025,

Sunday

Crime

Speeding Turns Fatal: 4 Dead, 10 Injured on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Kota

A bus met with an accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in the Budhadit police station area of Kota district on Sunday morning. Four people died in the accident and ten were injured.

Kota

Patrika Desk

Jul 13, 2025

Kota Road Accident
Road Accident (Source: Patrika)

Kota Road Accident: A tragic road accident occurred on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in the Digod sub-division of Kota rural area in the early hours of Sunday. A jeweller's family from Karauli, returning from an engagement ceremony, collided with a truck. Four members of the family died in the accident, and ten others sustained serious injuries.

The accident took place near Budhadit village, on the Chambal bridge, at around 5 am. The deceased have been identified as Anil Soni (48), his brother Brajesh Soni (45), their mother Geeta Soni (63), and brother-in-law Suresh Soni (45). Suresh Soni was a government school teacher posted in Bharatpur.

Returning from Indore

Rural Superintendent of Police, Sujit Shankar, stated that the jeweller's family had gone to Indore from Sita badi area of Karauli on Saturday night. Anil Soni's son, Ranu, an engineer in Bengaluru, had his engagement and godhbharai ceremony there. The family left Indore for Karauli at 9 pm in a mini-bus.

According to the police, the mini-bus was possibly speeding, and the accident occurred due to the driver falling asleep. The impact was so severe that three people died on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries during treatment at MBS Hospital, Kota.

14 People in the Bus

There were a total of 14 people in the minibus. Seven out of the ten injured are reported to be in critical condition. Four have been admitted to a private hospital, and three to MBS Hospital, Kota. The remaining three injured were discharged after receiving first aid.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Budhadit police station personnel reached the scene and initiated rescue and relief operations. The bodies of the deceased were sent to Kota for post-mortem. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the causes of the accident.

Published on:

13 Jul 2025 01:19 pm

English News / Crime / Speeding Turns Fatal: 4 Dead, 10 Injured on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Kota
