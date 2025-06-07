Kota MBBS Student's Death: Father Accuses Principal, Two Others of Murder

DSP Manish Sharma stated that on Thursday, a murder case was filed against the medical college principal, Sangita Saksena, the hostel warden, and two fellow students in connection with Sunil Bairava’s death. Preliminary investigations revealed that the student was under immense mental pressure and faced harassment, leading him to take his own life.

The police have initiated an investigation, recording statements from the deceased student’s family and other college students. The family alleges that the college administration initially attempted to suppress the case by portraying it as a suicide, but a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has now been registered based on evidence and public pressure.

Father Levels Accusations It is noteworthy that the deceased student’s father, and fellow doctor, Dr. Kamal, alleged that the college administration had mentally tormented Sunil. They stated that when he returned to the college to request permission to retake an examination, he was scolded and sent away. Following this incident, he fell into deep depression. After the incident, undergraduate and postgraduate students of the college staged a sit-in outside the principal’s office, demanding strict action against the college administration.

Suicide Note Found Police recovered a suicide note from the deceased’s hostel room, in which he apologised to his parents for being unable to fulfil their dreams. He subsequently committed suicide in his hostel room.

“No case of mental pressure or harassment in relation to MBBS student Sunil Bairava came before me. When the incident occurred, I was informed by the Chief Warden, Dr. Nilesh Jain. Neither the student nor his father contacted me prior to this.”

Dr. Sangita Saksena, Principal, Kota Medical College