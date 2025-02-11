Lover’s Late-Night Visit Ends in Death

Details of the Case According to reports, Gavendra Baghel (25), a resident of village Baroua, Sihore police station area, Shivpuri district, who had arrived two days earlier to visit his sister, entered the house of another Baghel family residing nearby late Sunday night. The family caught him red-handed. Gavendra was severely beaten with sticks and clubs by the girl’s family.

Following information from villagers, the police arrived at the scene and took the injured youth to the Bithurwar Community Health Centre late at night. Due to his critical condition, he was referred to Gwalior. Gavendra died on Monday during treatment. Police have registered a murder case against Ratansingh, Rajendra Singh, and Narottam based on a complaint filed by Jayendra Pal Singh, a family member of the girl.