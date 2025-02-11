scriptLover’s Late-Night Visit Ends in Death | Latest News | Patrika News
Crime

Lover’s Late-Night Visit Ends in Death

Gwalior Murder Case: A shocking incident has emerged from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh (MP), where a lover’s late-night visit to his girlfriend’s home cost him his life. Upon discovering him in the house, the girl’s family members brutally beat him with sticks and lathis. He sustained severe injuries from the assault and succumbed to them during treatment.

GwaliorFeb 11, 2025 / 01:54 pm

Patrika Desk

Brutally beaten

Demo pic

Gwalior Murder Case: In the village of Sarva, Bithurwar, Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh), a lover broke into his girlfriend’s house late at night. Upon seeing him, the girlfriend’s family brutally beat him with sticks and clubs. Police have registered a murder case against the girl’s father, uncle, and paternal uncle. Two accused have also been arrested.

Details of the Case

According to reports, Gavendra Baghel (25), a resident of village Baroua, Sihore police station area, Shivpuri district, who had arrived two days earlier to visit his sister, entered the house of another Baghel family residing nearby late Sunday night. The family caught him red-handed. Gavendra was severely beaten with sticks and clubs by the girl’s family.
Following information from villagers, the police arrived at the scene and took the injured youth to the Bithurwar Community Health Centre late at night. Due to his critical condition, he was referred to Gwalior. Gavendra died on Monday during treatment. Police have registered a murder case against Ratansingh, Rajendra Singh, and Narottam based on a complaint filed by Jayendra Pal Singh, a family member of the girl.

