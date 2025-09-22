Maharashtra Accident: Three Young Friends Killed in Mumbai Road Accident

Following a recent incident in Mira-Bhayander, Thane district, Maharashtra where a delivery boy died after being hit by a dumper, another tragic accident occurred on Monday in Mumbra. Three local youths died instantly after a collision with a speeding container on the Gavdevi bypass. This accident has shocked the entire area, and locals are expressing outrage.
According to reports, the three youths were on an Activa scooter, heading towards Shilphata for work, when the tragic accident occurred due to a collision with a container. All three sustained severe injuries and died at the scene. The deceased are reported to be between 18 and 23 years of age.
A large number of local people gathered at the scene upon receiving news of the accident. Upon receiving information, Mumbra police, fire brigade, and disaster management officials immediately arrived at the scene and initiated rescue operations. The police conducted a panchnama (official inspection) and sent the bodies to a government hospital for post-mortem. An official stated that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Separately, early Monday morning, a man jumped into Thane Creek attempting suicide. Fortunately, he survived. Officials reported that he sustained serious injuries. The reason behind his suicide attempt is yet to be ascertained.
Avinash Govind Utekar (43), a resident of Wangani, Raigad district, jumped from the Kasheli bridge into Thane Creek at 2:49 AM today. Upon receiving information, police and other rescue personnel arrived at the scene. With the help of locals, the rescue team pulled the individual out of the creek. He was admitted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa.