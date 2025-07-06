6 July 2025,

Sunday

Crime

Maharashtra Bus Plunges into River in Jalgaon; Multiple Fatalities Feared

Following a recent bus accident in Maharashtra, questions are being raised about the safety of the bridge over the Mor River and the condition of the road. Reports suggest that more than 20 accidents have occurred on this route in the last month.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 06, 2025

Accident
Accident (Representational Photo)

A major road accident occurred on Sunday morning in Jalgaon district, Maharashtra. A private luxury bus travelling from Indore, Madhya Pradesh to Bhusaval, Maharashtra, plunged into the Mor River from a bridge near Amoda village. Three people have died, and over 25 passengers are reported injured.

The accident happened around 6 am when the driver lost control of the bus while ascending the bridge. The bus broke through the bridge's barriers and fell into the river. Fortunately, the river was dry, preventing greater loss of life.

Local villagers and police immediately arrived at the scene and began rescue operations. The injured were admitted to a nearby private hospital, some in critical condition. The wrecked bus, MP 09-9009, is being recovered using a crane.

Following the accident, questions are being raised about the safety of the bridge over the Mor River and the condition of the road. It is reported that more than 20 accidents have occurred on the Faizpur-Amoda road in the last month. It is alleged that vehicles skid while braking on this road, leading to accidents. Despite the frequent accidents, no concrete measures have been taken. Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.

Four Killed on Samruddhi Expressway

Four people, including two women, died after a car collided with a divider on the Samruddhi Expressway in Washim district, Maharashtra. The accident occurred on Thursday night between Wanoja and Karanja. Five members of the same family from Umred, Nagpur district, were returning from Pune in the car. Near channel number 215, the driver lost control, and the car hit the divider. Madhuri and Vaidehi Jayswal died at the scene, while Sangita and Radheshyam Jayswal succumbed to their injuries in hospital. The driver was injured in the accident.

Published on:

Published on:

06 Jul 2025 11:40 am

English News / Crime / Maharashtra Bus Plunges into River in Jalgaon; Multiple Fatalities Feared
