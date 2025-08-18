Maharashtra Tragedy: Family of Four, Including Shop Owner, Perishes in Fire

A tragic incident has unfolded in Ahalyanagar district, Maharashtra. A devastating fire engulfed a furniture shop in the Nevasa area on Monday, leaving the entire locality shaken. The intensity of the fire was such that four members of the Rasane family, who were asleep in the house above the shop, perished.
The victims include the shop owner, Mayur Arun Rasane (45 years), his wife Payal Mayur Rasane (38 years), their 10-year-old son Ansh, and their 7-year-old son Chaitanya. They were all burnt alive. Two other family members, 25-year-old Yash Kiran Rasane and a 70-year-old woman, sustained severe injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.
According to Nevasa police, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The fire was so intense that the fire brigade faced significant challenges in bringing it under control. The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the entire area. An entire family was wiped out overnight. Locals have described the incident as a heart-wrenching tragedy.
Officials stated that Mayur Rasane's furniture shop is located under the jurisdiction of the Nevasa police station. The Rasane family resided in rooms built above the shop. A massive fire broke out in the shop in the wee hours of Monday morning. The fire was so fierce that the Rasane family sleeping on the upper floor did not even get a chance to escape, resulting in the tragic death of four individuals. An investigation into the matter is currently underway.