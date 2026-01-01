Mumbai's New Year Surprise: Heavy Rains on Day One of 2026, Know the Weather Update for the Next 4 Days

Looking at the data, Parbhani in Marathwada recorded the lowest temperature of 6.8 degrees Celsius. In Dhule, North Maharashtra, the minimum temperature reached 7 degrees, while it was recorded at 7.5 in Ahmednagar and 7.6 degrees Celsius in Niphad. According to the Meteorological Department, the effect of cold may persist in North Maharashtra for the next few days, with minimum temperatures likely to remain between 7 and 8 degrees Celsius.