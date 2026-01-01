Mumbai's New Year Surprise: Heavy Rains on Day One of 2026, Know the Weather Update for the Next 4 Days

Mumbai Rain (Image: IANS/Patrika)
Mumbai's weather took a complete turn on the very first day of the new year 2026. The year began with rain and cold, which surprised Mumbaikars. While the entire Maharashtra is experiencing severe cold, many areas of Mumbai received sudden rainfall on January 1. Cold winds and intermittent drizzle made the weather pleasant on the first day of the new year.
Light to moderate rain was recorded in the early hours of the morning in several areas of Mumbai, including Dadar, Prabhadevi, Goregaon, Mulund, Bhandup, and South Mumbai. However, this sudden surprise rain amidst New Year celebrations caused considerable inconvenience to those going to work in the morning. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this situation is due to moisture and winds coming from the Arabian Sea.
In the past few days, a sharp drop in minimum temperatures has been recorded in many parts of the state. In some places, the mercury has dropped directly below 10 degrees Celsius. Even though a cold wave has not been officially declared, the effect of the cold is clearly felt in the mornings and evenings.
Many districts, including Nagpur in Vidarbha, experienced the coldest December in many years. In Nagpur, the temperature remained below 10 degrees Celsius for a record 17 days during December.
Amidst preparations for the New Year, Wednesday proved to be very cold for Nagpur residents. The minimum temperature in the city dropped to 8.6 degrees Celsius, making Nagpur the coldest city in Vidarbha. In Parbhani, Marathwada, the mercury fell to 6.8 degrees Celsius, the lowest recorded in the state.
Cold winds are blowing in Mumbai, Konkan, and other coastal areas during the night and early morning. Although the temperature rises due to sunshine in the afternoon, resulting in a significant difference between day and night temperatures. However, in Mumbai and its suburbs, the mercury remained below 30 degrees Celsius even in the afternoon.
Looking at the data, Parbhani in Marathwada recorded the lowest temperature of 6.8 degrees Celsius. In Dhule, North Maharashtra, the minimum temperature reached 7 degrees, while it was recorded at 7.5 in Ahmednagar and 7.6 degrees Celsius in Niphad. According to the Meteorological Department, the effect of cold may persist in North Maharashtra for the next few days, with minimum temperatures likely to remain between 7 and 8 degrees Celsius.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned people in Marathwada, Vidarbha, and North Maharashtra that the cold will continue for the next four days. Dense fog is also being observed in many areas in the morning, reducing visibility. Therefore, drivers have been advised to exercise extra caution.
The Meteorological Department had already indicated that the average temperature in December and January would be below normal, and the number of cold wave days could increase.
