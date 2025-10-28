Man accused of assaulting Delhi doctor sexually abused several women, investigation reveals shocking record

Woman Doctor Rape Case: A meeting arranged through social media in Delhi has devastated the life of a renowned female doctor. The doctor is in deep shock due to the misdeeds of a delivery boy who posed as an Indian Army officer. Meanwhile, the police have arrested the accused. During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had previously targeted about a dozen other women in a similar manner. The police are now investigating what he did to those women. The accused has been identified as 27-year-old Aarav Malik, a resident of the Chhatarpur area in South Delhi. He works as a delivery boy for an e-commerce company.
A few days ago, a 27-year-old renowned female doctor residing in the Safdarjung area of South Delhi started chatting with a young man on Instagram. The accused, claiming to be a Lieutenant in the Indian Army, stated that he was posted in Jammu and Kashmir. During this period, the accused sent photos of himself in his army uniform to deceive the female doctor. Subsequently, the accused expressed a desire to meet the doctor. The female doctor invited him to her flat, where upon arrival, the accused fed her a drugged sweet. This caused the doctor to lose consciousness. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused raped the female doctor.
The female doctor told the police, "During our conversation on Instagram, Aarav mentioned he would be on leave during Diwali and expressed a desire to meet. I suggested meeting after Diwali, but he insisted on meeting before Diwali and also spoke about marriage. This led me to invite him to my flat. As soon as he arrived, he offered me sweets, which I ate, and I started feeling drowsy. When I regained consciousness, my clothes were dishevelled."
The female doctor informed the police that after regaining consciousness, when she questioned the accused, he revealed his true identity. She then realised she had been deceived. Following this, the female doctor lodged a complaint at the Safdarjung Enclave police station on October 16. Acting on the doctor's complaint, the police arrested the accused, Aarav Malik. In police interrogation, Aarav stated that he befriended the doctor on Instagram in April by posing as an Army Lieutenant. Their conversation continued for about five months. During this time, Aarav used a false identity to gain the doctor's trust.
According to the police, he sent some pictures and videos of himself in army uniform to the woman and also shared some fake documents. The woman became convinced that he was genuinely employed in the Indian Army. In the meantime, their continuous chatting and calls went on. Subsequently, he insisted on meeting. The female doctor then invited Aarav to her home, where the accused drugged her with sweets and raped her. When the woman regained consciousness, she contacted the police herself and reported the entire incident.
Amit Goyal, DCP of South-West Delhi, stated that initial investigations revealed that the accused not only deceived the woman but also grossly misused her emotions and trust. The accused had also contacted several other women on social media and had deceived them by posing as a fake army officer. The police are now investigating whether he committed similar crimes against other women.
The police have started examining the accused's mobile phone and social media accounts to ascertain which women he had contacted and whom he had deceived. Investigating officers said that the accused had used his videos made while wearing an army uniform to gain the trust of women.
The female doctor is employed at a prestigious hospital and, showing courage, immediately filed a police complaint. The police have registered a case against the accused under sections 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc.), 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 468 (offences relating to forgery for the purpose of cheating), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. The police stated that this case is not just about deception and violence against one woman, but it also points towards the growing number of fake profiles on social media and their dangerous consequences. Authorities have appealed to the public not to blindly trust the identity of anyone online and to exercise caution in such matters.
Big NewsView All
Crime
Trending