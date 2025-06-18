Meghalaya Police Reach Sonam Raghuvanshi's Home Amidst Suspicious Call Detail Findings in Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case

The Meghalaya police investigation uncovered suspicious CDRs, revealing that Sonam was in constant contact with her lover, Raj Kushwaha, and other accused individuals. Hundreds of calls were discovered, including conversations between the suspects before and after the murder.

234 Calls in 21 Days to Sanjay Verma Another revelation indicates that Sonam spoke to a man named Sanjay Verma 234 times in three weeks (21 days). This mobile number is currently switched off. A major question for the Meghalaya police is the identity of this Sanjay Verma. The police will question Sonam, Raj Kushwaha, other accused individuals, and Sonam’s family regarding this matter.

Claim by a Girl Named Ujala Furthermore, a girl named Ujala Yadav claimed to have seen Sonam at the Varanasi bus stand with two unidentified individuals, where Sonam dialled a suspicious number and immediately deleted it.

These CDRs and digital evidence helped police unravel the layers of Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder, deepening suspicion of Sonam’s involvement. This case remains a subject of national discussion. The question now is: how will the revelation of hundreds of calls to Sanjay Verma change the narrative of the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case? Who is Sanjay Verma, and will Ujala’s claim prove useful?

Meghalaya Police Visit Sonam’s Home A three-member team from the Meghalaya police, including DSP Simsang Sangma and two sub-inspectors, visited Sonam Raghuvanshi’s home in Indore. The police questioned Sonam’s family members. The SIT team questioned them for about half an hour to get answers to several crucial questions related to Sonam.

Team Also Visits Raja’s Home, Questions Family The Meghalaya police also visited Raja Raghuvanshi’s home in Sahakaranagar to question his family. The three-member team questioned Raja’s brothers Vipin and Sachin, his mother, sister-in-law, and other family members. The team inquired about Raja and Sonam’s marriage, how long Sonam stayed at home after the wedding, and asked several questions about Sonam. The Meghalaya police also visited Raja Raghuvanshi’s home in Sahakaranagar to question his family. The three-member team questioned Raja’s brothers Vipin and Sachin, his mother, sister-in-law, and other family members. The team inquired about Raja and Sonam’s marriage, how long Sonam stayed at home after the wedding, and asked several questions about Sonam.

Raja’s Family Questioned About Sonam’s Behaviour Vipin stated that the team questioned everyone for about half an hour. He said, “I told them that as Raja’s elder brother, I didn’t see Sonam when she was at home.” They also asked about the date Raja and Sonam left, what Raja took with him, and what Sonam’s behaviour was like.

Meghalaya Police Do Not Respond to Media The media questioned the Shillong police, but they did not provide any answers. They only stated that updates would be provided from Shillong. After saying this, the officers got into a car and left for Shillong.