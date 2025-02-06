MP: Journalist Jumps Before Train, Dies

The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday afternoon near the railway overbridge. Venkatesh Bhargav, 40, jumped in front of the Jhelum Express (coming from Bhopal) on the railway tracks below the overbridge. The pilot applied the emergency brakes, but it was too late. The train ran over the young man.

Note Found in Pocket A note was found in the deceased’s pocket containing his and his father’s names, along with their home address. An Aadhaar card was also found in another pocket. His bag, containing a mike ID from a private news channel, was found near the railway tracks.