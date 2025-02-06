scriptMP: Journalist Jumps Before Train, Dies | Latest News | Patrika News
MP: Journalist Jumps Before Train, Dies

MP News: A journalist in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, has died by suicide after being hit by a train.

GwaliorFeb 06, 2025 / 02:45 pm

Patrika Desk

MP News: A major incident has come to light from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, where a journalist took his own life by jumping in front of a train. Upon receiving information about the incident, the RPF and GRP arrived at the scene and sent the body for post-mortem. However, the reason for the suicide has not yet been ascertained.
The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday afternoon near the railway overbridge. Venkatesh Bhargav, 40, jumped in front of the Jhelum Express (coming from Bhopal) on the railway tracks below the overbridge. The pilot applied the emergency brakes, but it was too late. The train ran over the young man.

Note Found in Pocket

A note was found in the deceased’s pocket containing his and his father’s names, along with their home address. An Aadhaar card was also found in another pocket. His bag, containing a mike ID from a private news channel, was found near the railway tracks.

Played Ludo Before Leaving for Coverage

According to reports, before taking his own life, he was playing Ludo with his friends at Phool Bagh Chowraha. Before entering journalism, he used to teach coaching and college students. During the investigation, the police found a note and an Aadhaar card in his pockets.

