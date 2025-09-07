Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Crime

Mumbai Airport, Major Hospitals on High Alert Following Bomb Threats

Mumbai police have received several threatening emails and messages in the past few days. As a precaution, security agencies have increased surveillance and tightened security across the city.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 07, 2025

Amidst the celebrations of Ganeshotsav in Mumbai, the city has once again received a bomb threat. Mumbai Police reported that Sahar Airport and Nair Hospital received bomb threats via suspicious emails. An anonymous email claimed a bomb had been planted in the airport's washroom. Following this information, bomb disposal squads and security forces conducted extensive searches at the airport and hospital for hours. No suspicious objects were found during the investigation.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the email was sent from a fake ID. Following the threatening message, Mumbai Police immediately launched an investigation. They are gathering information about the suspect through technical investigation and tracking. The cyber cell is attempting to trace the sender of the email.

False Information about 14 Terrorists Entering Mumbai

Earlier, a message was also sent to the Mumbai Traffic Police's WhatsApp helpline. It claimed that 14 terrorists from the 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi' organisation had infiltrated Mumbai and were plotting a major attack with 400 kg of RDX planted in 34 vehicles, potentially endangering the lives of 1 crore people.

However, the message was proven false after investigation, and after the accused's location was traced, Mumbai Police contacted Noida Police. Subsequently, a special team from Noida Police arrested the accused, Ashwini, and handed him over to Mumbai Police.

Threat to Blow Up ISKCON Temple

This is not the first such incident. On 22 August, a threatening email was also received by the ISKCON Temple in Girgaum, Mumbai. Following this, the police and bomb disposal squad conducted a thorough search of the entire temple premises, but no suspicious objects were found. However, given the ongoing festivals, additional police forces have been deployed in sensitive areas of the city to further enhance security.

Published on:

07 Sept 2025 02:22 pm

English News / Crime / Mumbai Airport, Major Hospitals on High Alert Following Bomb Threats
