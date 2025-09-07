Mumbai Airport, Major Hospitals on High Alert Following Bomb Threats

Amidst the celebrations of Ganeshotsav in Mumbai, the city has once again received a bomb threat. Mumbai Police reported that Sahar Airport and Nair Hospital received bomb threats via suspicious emails. An anonymous email claimed a bomb had been planted in the airport's washroom. Following this information, bomb disposal squads and security forces conducted extensive searches at the airport and hospital for hours. No suspicious objects were found during the investigation.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the email was sent from a fake ID. Following the threatening message, Mumbai Police immediately launched an investigation. They are gathering information about the suspect through technical investigation and tracking. The cyber cell is attempting to trace the sender of the email.
Earlier, a message was also sent to the Mumbai Traffic Police's WhatsApp helpline. It claimed that 14 terrorists from the 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi' organisation had infiltrated Mumbai and were plotting a major attack with 400 kg of RDX planted in 34 vehicles, potentially endangering the lives of 1 crore people.
However, the message was proven false after investigation, and after the accused's location was traced, Mumbai Police contacted Noida Police. Subsequently, a special team from Noida Police arrested the accused, Ashwini, and handed him over to Mumbai Police.
This is not the first such incident. On 22 August, a threatening email was also received by the ISKCON Temple in Girgaum, Mumbai. Following this, the police and bomb disposal squad conducted a thorough search of the entire temple premises, but no suspicious objects were found. However, given the ongoing festivals, additional police forces have been deployed in sensitive areas of the city to further enhance security.