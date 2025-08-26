Mumbai Police Bust International Cyber Fraud Ring, 12 Arrested

Mumbai News: Mumbai Police have launched a major crackdown on cybercriminals. The Crime Branch Unit-2 of the Mumbai Police has exposed an international cyber fraud ring that defrauded people across the country of crores of rupees. This gang used various bank accounts and mobile numbers to swindle unsuspecting individuals. Police have so far arrested 12 accused in this case.
Police investigations revealed that the gang had opened a total of 943 bank accounts, of which 181 accounts in Mumbai were actively used for fraud. Police have seized two laptops, 25 mobile phones, 25 passbooks, 30 cheque books, 46 ATM cards, and 104 SIM cards from the accused.
The police investigated complaints registered on the cyber helpline number 1930 and exposed the international gang involved in cyber fraud. These complaints included cases of digital arrest, fake online shopping, and illegal share trading, where crores of rupees were defrauded from individuals.
Officials stated that based on complaints registered on the cyber helpline (1930), it emerged that these accounts were used to defraud people through methods such as digital arrest, fake online shopping, and illegal share trading. The amount of fraud so far investigated is estimated to be around ₹60 crore. Police say the search for the gang's network and other associated individuals is ongoing.