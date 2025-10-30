Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Crime

Mumbai RA Studio Hostage: Man holds over 15 children

A frightening incident occurred on Thursday afternoon in Mumbai's Powai area when a man took more than 15 children hostage in a studio.

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 30, 2025

RA Studio (Image: X)

A sensational incident came to light in Mumbai's Powai area on Thursday afternoon when 17 children were held hostage in RA Studio. The news of the incident spread panic in the area. All the children were reported to be under 15 years of age. However, the Mumbai Police immediately took charge, rescued all the children safely, and took the kidnapper into custody. The police recovered an airgun and some chemicals from the spot.

The Mumbai Police stated that a person named Rohit Arya had held some children hostage in RA Studio located in the Powai area. He released a video saying that he wanted to talk to some people and if that did not happen, he would set everything on fire and harm himself and the children. The accused appears to be mentally unstable and has been taken to the hospital.

100 Children Had Arrived for Audition

This incident occurred at RA Studio in Powai, where acting classes and auditions for children are held daily. Upon receiving the information, several teams of the Mumbai Police reached the spot and launched an operation to rescue the children. Eyewitnesses reported that many children were seen peeking out of the windows of the RA Studio building and banging on the glass panes, which further spread panic among the public.

Accused Released a Video

It is being reported that the accused's name is Rohit Arya. He is an employee of RA Studio and also runs his own YouTube channel. He had been conducting auditions there for the past four to five days. On Thursday, about 100 children arrived at RA Studio for auditions, out of whom Rohit let about 80 children go, but kept 15 to 20 children inside from around 1 PM.

In the Video, He Said - 'I Am Not a Terrorist'

During the incident, Rohit Arya released a video message in which he himself stated that he had planned and taken the children hostage. He said that his motive was not to demand a large sum of money from anyone, but he had taken this step to have a conversation with some people.

In the video, Rohit claimed that his demands were morally correct. He said that he did not want to cause any harm and should not be considered a terrorist. He also warned that the situation could worsen if anyone took aggressive action.

All Children Rescued Safely

Upon receiving news of the incident, several teams of senior Mumbai Police officials, local police, crime branch, and other security agencies reached the spot and took charge. The entire area was cordoned off, and the children were safely evacuated. Currently, the accused Rohit Arya is in police custody, and interrogation is ongoing. The police are trying to ascertain why he took this dangerous step and with whom he wanted to speak.

This incident created an atmosphere of panic across Mumbai for a few hours, but due to the swift and controlled action by the police, everyone has now breathed a sigh of relief.

Published on:

30 Oct 2025 05:42 pm

English News / Crime / Mumbai RA Studio Hostage: Man holds over 15 children

