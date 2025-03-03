scriptMurder Horror: Rajasthan man took Rs 27 lakh to Ranchi, found beheaded, only torso recovered | Murder horror: Rajasthan man took ₹27 lakh to Ranchi, found beheaded, only torso recovered | Latest News | Patrika News
Pukhraj Sou (35), a truck driver residing in Hingoli village, had gone to Khunti district with his truck and Rs 27 lakh to bring coal.

Jodhpur News: A truck driver from Hingoli village, Bhopalgarh police station area, Jodhpur Rural district, Rajasthan, was beheaded by unidentified individuals near Khunti district, Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand. Since the incident, the police have yet to recover the victim’s head.

The victim’s torso has been handed over to his family who travelled from Rajasthan. Pukhraj Sou (35), son of Heera Ram Bishnoi, a resident of Hingoli village, Bhopalgarh police station area, was a truck driver. On February 25th, he went to Khunti district near Ranchi, Jharkhand, with his truck and ₹27 lakh to transport coal.

After arriving in Khunti, Pukhraj spoke to his brother, Mahipal, on the phone on the evening of February 27th. He mentioned meeting a young man named Tabarak in Khunti, who took him to the homes of two other young men, Lakshman and Raj, where he stayed. On February 28th, Pukhraj’s decapitated body was found near a turn on the Kujram Chukrumod main road in the Maranghada police station area of Khunti district.

Murder Horror: Rajasthan man took Rs 27 lakh to Ranchi, found beheaded, only torso recovered

