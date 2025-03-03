Murder Horror: Rajasthan man took Rs 27 lakh to Ranchi, found beheaded, only torso recovered

Victim’s Torso Handed Over The victim’s torso has been handed over to his family who travelled from Rajasthan. Pukhraj Sou (35), son of Heera Ram Bishnoi, a resident of Hingoli village, Bhopalgarh police station area, was a truck driver. On February 25th, he went to Khunti district near Ranchi, Jharkhand, with his truck and ₹27 lakh to transport coal.

Last Conversation with Brother After arriving in Khunti, Pukhraj spoke to his brother, Mahipal, on the phone on the evening of February 27th. He mentioned meeting a young man named Tabarak in Khunti, who took him to the homes of two other young men, Lakshman and Raj, where he stayed. On February 28th, Pukhraj’s decapitated body was found near a turn on the Kujram Chukrumod main road in the Maranghada police station area of Khunti district.