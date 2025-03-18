Nagpur: Religious Text Burning Rumour Sparks Violence, Police Injured, CM Orders Crackdown

Police responded with tear gas and lathi charges. Several police personnel are reported injured, along with one fire service worker. Amidst the violence, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis appealed for peace and urged people to ignore rumours. He ordered police to take strict action against the rioters. Police launched a combing operation to apprehend the culprits, detaining over 20 individuals. Section 144 has been imposed in the area, with heavy police deployment.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated, “The way the situation escalated in Nagpur’s Mahal area is highly condemnable. Some people also pelted stones at the police, which is wrong. I am monitoring the situation. I have told the Police Commissioner to take whatever strict measures are necessary to maintain law and order. Strict action should be taken against anyone who riots, pelts stones at the police, or creates tension in society. I appeal to everyone not to disrupt the peace of Nagpur. Strict action will be taken against anyone who tries to create tension.”

DCP (Nagpur) Archit Chandak said, “This incident occurred due to some misunderstanding. The situation is now under control. Police forces are present. I appeal to everyone not to come out of their houses…or engage in stone-pelting. Stone-pelting was taking place, so we used force and tear gas…Some vehicles were set on fire; we called the fire brigade to extinguish the flames…Some police personnel were injured; I also sustained a minor injury to my leg during the stone-pelting. But we urge everyone to maintain peace…Do not believe rumours…Do not disrupt law and order and cooperate with the police. We are taking legal action.”

#WATCH | Nagpur (Maharashtra) violence: A JCB machine set ablaze during violence in Mahal area of ​​Nagpur. Tensions have broken out here following a dispute between two groups. Police personnel and Fire Brigade officials are present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/JHrxAMIbCm— ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2025 Police Combing Operation Underway #WATCH | Nagpur (Maharashtra) violence: Police undertake combing operation in Mahal. Tensions broke out in Mahal area of ​​Nagpur following a dispute between two groups. Those involved are being identified and arrested. Section 144 has been imposed. Police have directed people… pic.twitter.com/PLg0HQRPjf — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2025 Appeal for Peace Union Minister and Nagpur MP Nitin Gadkari stated, “A situation of religious tension has arisen in Nagpur due to some rumours. Nagpur city has a history of maintaining peace in such matters. I urge all my brothers and sisters not to believe any rumours and to maintain peace. Do not come out on the streets. Cooperate with law enforcement. Maintain the tradition of peace and harmony for which Nagpur is known. I assure you that the government will take action against those who have made mistakes or are involved in illegal activities. The Chief Minister has already been informed about this situation, so I request everyone not to pay attention to rumours. Please cooperate with the police administration, spread love, and maintain a positive atmosphere in the city. This is my humble request to all of you.” Union Minister and Nagpur MP Nitin Gadkari stated, “A situation of religious tension has arisen in Nagpur due to some rumours. Nagpur city has a history of maintaining peace in such matters. I urge all my brothers and sisters not to believe any rumours and to maintain peace. Do not come out on the streets. Cooperate with law enforcement. Maintain the tradition of peace and harmony for which Nagpur is known. I assure you that the government will take action against those who have made mistakes or are involved in illegal activities. The Chief Minister has already been informed about this situation, so I request everyone not to pay attention to rumours. Please cooperate with the police administration, spread love, and maintain a positive atmosphere in the city. This is my humble request to all of you.”

How did the violence erupt? It is reported that violence spread in Nagpur’s Mahal area following rumours that the Quran was burnt during a protest by the Bajrang Dal on Monday against the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb. However, the Bajrang Dal denied the allegations, claiming they only burnt an effigy of Aurangzeb during the protest.

Nagpur Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Singh said, “The situation is under control. A picture was burnt, after which people gathered, and we took action on their request. A delegation of people also came to my office to meet me. We have registered an FIR.”