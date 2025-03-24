Nagpur Violence: Bulldozer Razes Mastermind Fahim's House Amidst Heavy Police Deployment

According to reports, the municipal corporation sent a notice to Fahim Khan’s family on March 21st to remove the illegal construction. Following this, the bulldozer action commenced at 10 am on Monday. It is being reported that the house was in his mother’s name and was constructed without valid permission. Fahim’s family vacated the house the previous night before the bulldozer action.

Heavy police deployment in the area Heavy police deployment was made in the Yashodhara Nagar area during the action. Two SRPF platoons were also present on the spot along with the local police for security.

Earlier, the Nagpur police had sealed two shops belonging to the violence accused associated with Fahim Khan’s party, the Minority Democratic Party (MDP). Now, by initiating the bulldozer action, the government has sent a strong message to the rioters.

#WATCH Maharashtra: The administration is carrying out an action to remove illegal encroachment from the house of Fahim Khan, accused in the Nagpur violence. Police personnel are also present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/lCSNOSpZKi — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) March 24, 2025 Fahim's house is illegal – Officials After an inspection on March 20th, municipal corporation officials found that Fahim Khan's house was constructed in violation of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966. As no official construction plan was approved for the house, it was declared an illegal construction and action was initiated.

CM hinted at bulldozer action Regarding the Nagpur violence, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “On the day this incident occurred, in the morning, the symbolic tomb of Aurangzeb was burnt, and after it was burnt, some people complained to the police. The police also took action, but later some people spread rumours on social media that the Quranic verses were written on the sheet that was burnt, but this was completely false.”

CM Fadnavis stated that Maharashtra follows its own approach to taking action. He said that bulldozers would be used wherever necessary and that wrongdoing would be crushed without exception. He also asserted that rioters would be made to compensate for damages and that the crackdown would continue until the last accused is arrested.