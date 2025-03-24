Nagpur Violence: Bulldozer Razes Mastermind Fahim's House Amidst Heavy Police Deployment

scriptNagpur Violence: Bulldozer Razes Mastermind Fahim's House Amidst Heavy Police Deployment | Latest News | Patrika News
Following a violent incident in Nagpur, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered strict action against those who instigated the violence. Police have identified 38-year-old Fahim Khan as the main conspirator behind the Nagpur violence.

MumbaiMar 24, 2025 / 01:06 pm

Patrika Desk

Fahim Khan Bulldozer Action: A major action has been taken against Fahim Khan, the main accused in the Nagpur violence. On Monday morning, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) demolished the illegal construction at Fahim’s house using a bulldozer. Fahim Khan, the alleged mastermind of the Nagpur violence, resides in the Tekanaka area. Officials stated that this action was taken against illegal encroachment. The 38-year-old Fahim is currently in police custody.
According to reports, the municipal corporation sent a notice to Fahim Khan’s family on March 21st to remove the illegal construction. Following this, the bulldozer action commenced at 10 am on Monday. It is being reported that the house was in his mother’s name and was constructed without valid permission. Fahim’s family vacated the house the previous night before the bulldozer action.

Heavy police deployment in the area

Heavy police deployment was made in the Yashodhara Nagar area during the action. Two SRPF platoons were also present on the spot along with the local police for security.
Earlier, the Nagpur police had sealed two shops belonging to the violence accused associated with Fahim Khan’s party, the Minority Democratic Party (MDP). Now, by initiating the bulldozer action, the government has sent a strong message to the rioters.

Fahim’s house is illegal – Officials

After an inspection on March 20th, municipal corporation officials found that Fahim Khan’s house was constructed in violation of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966. As no official construction plan was approved for the house, it was declared an illegal construction and action was initiated.

CM hinted at bulldozer action

Regarding the Nagpur violence, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “On the day this incident occurred, in the morning, the symbolic tomb of Aurangzeb was burnt, and after it was burnt, some people complained to the police. The police also took action, but later some people spread rumours on social media that the Quranic verses were written on the sheet that was burnt, but this was completely false.”
CM Fadnavis stated that Maharashtra follows its own approach to taking action. He said that bulldozers would be used wherever necessary and that wrongdoing would be crushed without exception. He also asserted that rioters would be made to compensate for damages and that the crackdown would continue until the last accused is arrested.

Nagpur Violence: Bulldozer Razes Mastermind Fahim's House Amidst Heavy Police Deployment

