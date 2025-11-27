Notorious Criminal Jitu Charan Involved in Disha Patani's House Firing Case, Reveals Shocking Details During Interrogation

Jitu Charan (Photo: Patrika)
Ramesh Rulaniya Murder Case Update: Kuachaman City police on Wednesday took notorious criminal Jitu Charan, who allegedly masterminded the murder of Kuachaman City businessman Ramesh Rulaniya, into police custody on remand again after presenting him in court.
Station House Officer Satpal Singh stated that the accused was presented in court upon the completion of his previous remand. The police sought further remand, citing the need for more interrogation. The court agreed to the request and handed over Jeetu Charan to police custody until November 28.
Investigations revealed that Jitu Charan had hired shooter Ganpat Gurjar for Rulaniya's murder, providing him with weapons and playing an active role in executing the entire plan.
Jeetu Charan's criminal network extends across several states. He was also involved in the firing incident at actress Disha Patani's residence in Bareilly. Delhi Police had arrested him in that case from Pokhran in Jaisalmer district.
Following this, Kuachaman police arrested him in connection with local cases. Additionally, Chitawa police will soon formally arrest him in a case involving threats made to a liquor businessman from Ghatwa.
