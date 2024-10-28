Pappu Yadav issues an open challenge to Lawrence Bishnoi, and now he receives death threats

Pappu Yadav submitted an audio recording to the police in which the caller said they had all the information about his (Pappu Yadav) whereabouts. The caller claimed that they had called Pappu Yadav from prison but he did not pick up the call. The person threatening in the recording also used many abusive words. Pappu Yadav had released the audio of the threat to journalists on Monday.

Threat from Facebook Account Earlier, on October 26, a threat was posted on a Facebook account named Mayank Singh, warning Pappu Yadav. The post read that some newspapers had reported that Pappu Yadav had made some statements about Lawrence Bishnoi. The post further stated, “I want to tell Pappu Yadav that you should stay within your limits and do politics quietly. Don’t try to increase your TRP by making unnecessary statements. Otherwise, we will make you rest in peace.”