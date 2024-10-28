Pappu Yadav issues an open challenge to Lawrence Bishnoi, and now he receives death threats

scriptPappu Yadav issues an open challenge to Lawrence Bishnoi, and now he receives death threats | Latest News | Patrika News
Independent MP Pappu Yadav from Purnia, Bihar, has received a threat to his life. The MP has also released an audio recording of the threat.

Independent MP Pappu Yadav from Purnia, Bihar, has received a threat to his life. The MP has also released an audio recording of the threat. It is said that the MP received the threat from Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang members. Pappu Yadav has also filed a complaint with senior police officers.
Pappu Yadav submitted an audio recording to the police in which the caller said they had all the information about his (Pappu Yadav) whereabouts. The caller claimed that they had called Pappu Yadav from prison but he did not pick up the call. The person threatening in the recording also used many abusive words. Pappu Yadav had released the audio of the threat to journalists on Monday.

Threat from Facebook Account

Earlier, on October 26, a threat was posted on a Facebook account named Mayank Singh, warning Pappu Yadav. The post read that some newspapers had reported that Pappu Yadav had made some statements about Lawrence Bishnoi. The post further stated, “I want to tell Pappu Yadav that you should stay within your limits and do politics quietly. Don’t try to increase your TRP by making unnecessary statements. Otherwise, we will make you rest in peace.”

