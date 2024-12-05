Just 50-Paise Reward: Police Capture Wanted Criminal, Now a Dispute Over Distribution

scriptJust 50-Paise Reward: Police Capture Wanted Criminal, Now a Dispute Over Distribution | Police Nab Wanted Criminal with 50-Paise Reward | Latest News | Patrika News
The fugitive, with a reward of just 50 paise on his head, has led the police to question how the reward should be distributed among those involved in his capture.

Dec 05, 2024

The Indore police in Madhya Pradesh have apprehended many notorious fugitives, but on Tuesday night, they caught one whose reward money sparked a dispute among the officers. The fugitive, with a reward of just 50 paise on his head, has led the police to question how the reward should be distributed among those involved in his capture.

Fugitive caught from girlfriend’s house

On Tuesday night, the Malharganj police station in Indore caught fugitive Saurabh alias Bittu, a resident of Krishnabagh Colony, from his girlfriend’s house. Bittu is an accused in the Anil Dixit murder case and has several serious cases registered against him, due to which the police had announced a reward of 50 paise on his head. On Tuesday night, the police received information that Bittu was hiding at his girlfriend’s house in the Gandhi Nagar area.

Fugitive jumped from the window seeing the police

When the police reached to catch him, Bittu jumped out of his girlfriend’s house window, causing a fracture in his leg. The house where the fugitive was caught belongs to a police officer who had rented it out to the young couple. The police said that two years ago, Bittu had murdered Anil Dixit and was out on bail. Later, he started threatening the witnesses, and a case was registered against him. Recently, a complaint was filed against him for threatening someone, and a reward of 50 paise was announced on his head.

Why 50 paise reward

There is a big reason behind keeping the reward money so low. Earlier, the police used to announce big rewards on the heads of fugitives, but they would start extorting money. This time, the police decided to announce a reward of just 50 paise to humiliate the fugitive. Although the police’s intention was good, now the distribution of the reward money has become a problem for the police officers.

