Just 50-Paise Reward: Police Capture Wanted Criminal, Now a Dispute Over Distribution

Fugitive caught from girlfriend’s house On Tuesday night, the Malharganj police station in Indore caught fugitive Saurabh alias Bittu, a resident of Krishnabagh Colony, from his girlfriend’s house. Bittu is an accused in the Anil Dixit murder case and has several serious cases registered against him, due to which the police had announced a reward of 50 paise on his head. On Tuesday night, the police received information that Bittu was hiding at his girlfriend’s house in the Gandhi Nagar area.

Fugitive jumped from the window seeing the police When the police reached to catch him, Bittu jumped out of his girlfriend’s house window, causing a fracture in his leg. The house where the fugitive was caught belongs to a police officer who had rented it out to the young couple. The police said that two years ago, Bittu had murdered Anil Dixit and was out on bail. Later, he started threatening the witnesses, and a case was registered against him. Recently, a complaint was filed against him for threatening someone, and a reward of 50 paise was announced on his head.