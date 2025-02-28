scriptPune Bus Rape: Accused Arrested After 65 Hours | Latest News | Patrika News
Crime

Pune Bus Rape: Accused Arrested After 65 Hours

Pune Swargate ST Depot Rape: Police have arrested Dattatray Gade, the main accused in the rape case at Pune’s Swargate bus stand.

MumbaiFeb 28, 2025 / 11:47 am

Patrika Desk

Pune Swargate Bus rape accused

Dattatraya Gade

Pune Swargate Bus Depot Rape Case: The accused in the rape of a young woman in a Shivshahi bus parked at Pune’s Swargate bus depot in Maharashtra has finally been apprehended by the police.
Pune police arrested Dattatraya Ramdas Gade late at night. He was caught in Gunat village, Shirur taluka, where he had been hiding in a sugarcane field for the past two days. Thirteen police teams were involved in his search.
The incident occurred on Tuesday morning at around 5:30 am when the victim arrived at the Swargate bus depot to go home to Phaltan. During this time, the accused, Dattatraya Gade, lured her into a Shivshahi bus parked in the dark and forcibly raped her. After committing this heinous crime, he fled the scene. He also threatened to kill the victim. As soon as the police received information about the incident, several teams were formed. An intensive search operation was launched in the area, and finally, Dattatreya was apprehended.
To avoid being caught, the accused was hiding near Gunat village in Shirur taluka. He remained hidden in the sugarcane fields for two consecutive days. The police suspected he might be hiding in the fields. Over 100 police personnel, along with drones and sniffer dogs, were involved in the search.

Starving and Thirsty

Meanwhile, around 12 am, Dattatraya Gade, tormented by hunger and thirst, reached the home of a relative. There, he said he was very hungry and asked for something to eat. But his relatives, instead of giving him food, only gave him a bottle of water. During this time, the accused admitted his guilt, saying he regretted his actions and wanted to surrender to the police. However, after taking the bottle of water, he left. The relatives immediately informed the police, and the accused was apprehended shortly after.
As soon as the police received information about Dattatreya, all teams were activated. With the help of over 100 police personnel, the accused was found and arrested in the sugarcane field. After his arrest, he was handed over to the Swargate police.
DCP Smartana Patil confirmed the arrest of the accused, stating that he was apprehended from a village in Shirur tehsil, Pune district. The Pune Crime Branch team arrested him, and further action is underway.
Pune police have conducted a medical examination of Dattatraya Gade at Sassoon Hospital. He will now be produced before the Shivajinagar court in Pune.

News / Crime / Pune Bus Rape: Accused Arrested After 65 Hours

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Earthquake Shakes Four Nations: India, Pakistan, Nepal and Tibet

National News

Earthquake Shakes Four Nations: India, Pakistan, Nepal and Tibet

in 47 minutes

Pune Bus Rape: Accused Arrested After 65 Hours

Crime

Pune Bus Rape: Accused Arrested After 65 Hours

in 4 hours

Four-day public holiday: Schools, banks, and government offices to close in UP

UP News

Four-day public holiday: Schools, banks, and government offices to close in UP

10 hours ago

MP weather: Western disturbance may hit on March 2, rain alert in 7 districts

Special

MP weather: Western disturbance may hit on March 2, rain alert in 7 districts

in 3 hours

Latest Crime

Shocker: Husband Cuts Off Wife’s Nose in Public

Crime

Shocker: Husband Cuts Off Wife’s Nose in Public

10 hours ago

Uttar Pradesh: Couple blackmails BJP leader with morphed photos, demands Rs 10 lakh

Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Couple blackmails BJP leader with morphed photos, demands Rs 10 lakh

23 hours ago

Five Arrested After Students Cultivate Cannabis in Room

Crime

Five Arrested After Students Cultivate Cannabis in Room

2 days ago

CG crime: Family at Maha Kumbh, thieves loot ₹10 lakh cash, ₹5 lakh jewellery

Crime

CG crime: Family at Maha Kumbh, thieves loot ₹10 lakh cash, ₹5 lakh jewellery

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.