Pune Bus Rape: Accused Arrested After 65 Hours

Pune police arrested Dattatraya Ramdas Gade late at night. He was caught in Gunat village, Shirur taluka, where he had been hiding in a sugarcane field for the past two days. Thirteen police teams were involved in his search.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning at around 5:30 am when the victim arrived at the Swargate bus depot to go home to Phaltan. During this time, the accused, Dattatraya Gade, lured her into a Shivshahi bus parked in the dark and forcibly raped her. After committing this heinous crime, he fled the scene. He also threatened to kill the victim. As soon as the police received information about the incident, several teams were formed. An intensive search operation was launched in the area, and finally, Dattatreya was apprehended.

पुणे रेप मामल.. पुणे पुलिस इस मामले में आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया.।@PuneCityPolice pic.twitter.com/oTu44k86Wy— Vivek Gupta (@imvivekgupta) February 28, 2025 To avoid being caught, the accused was hiding near Gunat village in Shirur taluka. He remained hidden in the sugarcane fields for two consecutive days. The police suspected he might be hiding in the fields. Over 100 police personnel, along with drones and sniffer dogs, were involved in the search.

Starving and Thirsty Meanwhile, around 12 am, Dattatraya Gade, tormented by hunger and thirst, reached the home of a relative. There, he said he was very hungry and asked for something to eat. But his relatives, instead of giving him food, only gave him a bottle of water. During this time, the accused admitted his guilt, saying he regretted his actions and wanted to surrender to the police. However, after taking the bottle of water, he left. The relatives immediately informed the police, and the accused was apprehended shortly after.

As soon as the police received information about Dattatreya, all teams were activated. With the help of over 100 police personnel, the accused was found and arrested in the sugarcane field. After his arrest, he was handed over to the Swargate police.

DCP Smartana Patil confirmed the arrest of the accused, stating that he was apprehended from a village in Shirur tehsil, Pune district. The Pune Crime Branch team arrested him, and further action is underway.

Pune police have conducted a medical examination of Dattatraya Gade at Sassoon Hospital. He will now be produced before the Shivajinagar court in Pune.