Jaipur: QR Code Scam at Petrol Pump Causes Panic, FIRs Filed

Jaipur Crime News: A case of large-scale financial fraud through QR codes has come to light at a petrol pump in the Shivdaspura police station area of Jaipur, the capital city. Suresh Kumar Meena, the petrol pump owner, has filed a report accusing five employees of embezzlement and online fraud amounting to ₹16,55,214. The case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.
The victim, Suresh Kumar Meena, proprietor of SR Filling Station, stated that digital payments were accepted from customers via Paytm QR codes at his petrol pump located in Ramchandrapura village. This money should have been directly deposited into the pump owner's account. However, the petrol pump salesmen systematically used their own QR codes to receive payments from customers, showing transactions without actually dispensing petrol or diesel.
The incident is reported to have occurred between 28 March 2025 and 13 June 2025. During this period, less cash than expected was deposited into the company account on several occasions, while the remaining amount was embezzled through personal QR codes. This embezzlement disrupted the pump's financial records, ultimately leading to the freezing of the bank account on 13 June 2025.
The accused employees allegedly involved in this fraud are Radhu Singh, Vijay Singh, Jai Singh, Arvind Kumar Meena, and Sanjay Gehlot. The owner claims that this was a meticulously planned operation, with less cash being deposited daily to facilitate the online fraud. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Given the seriousness of the matter, the cyber cell is also assisting in investigating the transactions.