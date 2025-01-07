scriptRajasthan: Lawrence Gang Threatens Businessman, Demands Rs 5 Crore | Rajasthan: Lawrence Gang Threatens Businessman, Demands ₹5 Crore | Latest News | Patrika News
Crime

Rajasthan: Lawrence Gang Threatens Businessman, Demands Rs 5 Crore

Sri Ganganagar News: The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has once again issued threats, this time to a businessman in Sri Ganganagar district, Rajasthan.

Sri GanganagarJan 07, 2025 / 04:13 pm

Patrika Desk

Lawrence Gang
Sri Ganganagar News: The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has once again threatened a businessman in Rajasthan. The incident occurred in Sri Bijayanagar area of Sri Ganganagar district, where a cotton trader received a call demanding crores of rupees in ransom in the name of gangster Rohit Godara.
Police said that the businessman filed a complaint at the police station late Monday night. However, the police have not disclosed the name of the businessman. In his report, the victim stated that a ransom of ₹5 crore was demanded via a WhatsApp call on Monday night. The caller identified himself as an associate of gangster Rohit Godara. The victim stated that he was threatened with death if the money was not paid.

Increased Home Security

Police said that the businessman stated that his son also received a threatening call. A case has been registered at Sri Bijayanagar police station in this regard. Following the threat, security has been increased at the businessman’s house, with police personnel deployed outside.
In September last year, firing took place at the house of trader Shyokat Ali in the ‘Chak Teen E Chhoti’ area of Sri Ganganagar. It is alleged that the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s associate, Rohit Godara’s gang, carried out this firing on contract.
A ransom of ₹1 crore was demanded from the businessman in the name of Rohit Godara. In May last year, he was threatened over the phone. Subsequently, he received 8 more calls, but he did not answer them.

