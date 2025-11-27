Rajasthan Man Rocky Caught in Terror Module Net, Bought Illegal Weapons

On November 21, the Special Team of Punjab Police had pursued accused Ramlal and Deepu. The team had received information that a Pakistani handler had sent two youths to Ludhiana to carry out grenade attacks in Punjab and other states, and they could carry out a bomb blast similar to the one in Delhi at any time. Based on this information, the Special Team of Punjab Police laid a trap. When accused Ramlal and Deepu were cornered by the police, they were warned to surrender. However, they opened fire on the police. In the retaliatory firing by the police, one terrorist sustained bullet injuries in the abdomen and chest, and the other terrorist was shot in the leg. Subsequently, the police apprehended both of them.