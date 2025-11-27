Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Dharmendra

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Crime

Rajasthan Man Rocky Caught in Terror Module Net, Bought Illegal Weapons

Rajasthan News: In Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, the police have recovered an illegal pistol and four cartridges from a youth and arrested him. During interrogation, the accused confessed that he had purchased the weapons along with Ramlal, who was apprehended in Punjab.

2 min read
Google source verification

Sri Ganganagar

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 27, 2025

Rocky-Nehra

The accused in police custody. Photo: Patrika

Sri Ganganagar: Police in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, have arrested a youth and recovered an illegal pistol and four cartridges from him. The accused has been identified as Rakesh alias Rocky Nehra, a resident of village Haripura 26 GB. Kotwali SHO Prithvipal Singh stated that the accused was apprehended by a police team led by Central Bus Stand Police Chowki In-charge Swarn Singh from Jassasingh Marg. Interrogation of the accused is ongoing. Investigations are underway to determine the extent of his connections with Ramlal, who was apprehended in Punjab.

Superintendent of Police Dr. Amrita Duha informed that two terrorists were injured in an encounter with Punjab Police in Ludhiana last week. One of the accused was Ramlal, a resident of village Takhrawali in the Lalgarh police station area of Sri Ganganagar, while the other terrorist was Deepu, a resident of village Sherewala in the Abohar area. Accused Ramlal worked as a labourer but was lured by money and fell into the trap of Pakistani handler Jasvir Singh alias Chaudhary. Punjab Police had seized two hand grenades and five pistols from accused Ramlal. The consignment of illegal weapons recovered from Ramlal is similar to the weapons found in possession of accused Rakesh alias Rocky Nehra. During preliminary interrogation, Rakesh confessed to having purchased weapons along with Ramlal.

Rocky's links to terrorists apprehended in Ludhiana

SHO Kotwali Prithvipal Singh stated that it has come to light that accused Rakesh alias Rocky has links with the terrorists apprehended in Ludhiana. The accused is being interrogated. He will also be taken to Ludhiana for verification. Currently, the accused has been arrested under the Arms Act. A pistol and four cartridges have been recovered from his possession.

Two accused apprehended in Punjab

On November 21, the Special Team of Punjab Police had pursued accused Ramlal and Deepu. The team had received information that a Pakistani handler had sent two youths to Ludhiana to carry out grenade attacks in Punjab and other states, and they could carry out a bomb blast similar to the one in Delhi at any time. Based on this information, the Special Team of Punjab Police laid a trap. When accused Ramlal and Deepu were cornered by the police, they were warned to surrender. However, they opened fire on the police. In the retaliatory firing by the police, one terrorist sustained bullet injuries in the abdomen and chest, and the other terrorist was shot in the leg. Subsequently, the police apprehended both of them.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

rajasthan news

Published on:

27 Nov 2025 12:26 pm

English News / Crime / Rajasthan Man Rocky Caught in Terror Module Net, Bought Illegal Weapons

Big News

View All

Crime

Trending

Notorious Criminal Jitu Charan Involved in Disha Patani's House Firing Case, Reveals Shocking Details During Interrogation

Jeetu Charan
Crime

Two Fake Call Centres Busted in Jaipur, FBI May Arrive for Interrogation

Jaipur Police
Jaipur

Jaipur Blast 2008: Intel probe reveals main accused Mirza Shadab Beg did BTech from Al-Falah University

File photo of the 2008 Jaipur bomb blast; accused Mirza Shadab Beg highlighted in the circle. (Patrika Photo)
Jaipur

Delhi blast probe: Terrorist based in Afghanistan linked to Al-Falah University

National News

Jodhpur Road Accident: Six Devotees Returning from Ramdevra Darshan Die Tragic Deaths, Tempo Wrecked

शादी के लिए लड़की देख लौट रहा था युवक... रांग साइड से आए ट्रक की टक्कर से हुई मौत, चालक गिरफ्तार(photo-patrika)
Jodhpur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.