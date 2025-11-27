Rajasthan Man Rocky Caught in Terror Module Net, Bought Illegal Weapons

The accused in police custody. Photo: Patrika
Sri Ganganagar: Police in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, have arrested a youth and recovered an illegal pistol and four cartridges from him. The accused has been identified as Rakesh alias Rocky Nehra, a resident of village Haripura 26 GB. Kotwali SHO Prithvipal Singh stated that the accused was apprehended by a police team led by Central Bus Stand Police Chowki In-charge Swarn Singh from Jassasingh Marg. Interrogation of the accused is ongoing. Investigations are underway to determine the extent of his connections with Ramlal, who was apprehended in Punjab.
Superintendent of Police Dr. Amrita Duha informed that two terrorists were injured in an encounter with Punjab Police in Ludhiana last week. One of the accused was Ramlal, a resident of village Takhrawali in the Lalgarh police station area of Sri Ganganagar, while the other terrorist was Deepu, a resident of village Sherewala in the Abohar area. Accused Ramlal worked as a labourer but was lured by money and fell into the trap of Pakistani handler Jasvir Singh alias Chaudhary. Punjab Police had seized two hand grenades and five pistols from accused Ramlal. The consignment of illegal weapons recovered from Ramlal is similar to the weapons found in possession of accused Rakesh alias Rocky Nehra. During preliminary interrogation, Rakesh confessed to having purchased weapons along with Ramlal.
Rocky's links to terrorists apprehended in Ludhiana
SHO Kotwali Prithvipal Singh stated that it has come to light that accused Rakesh alias Rocky has links with the terrorists apprehended in Ludhiana. The accused is being interrogated. He will also be taken to Ludhiana for verification. Currently, the accused has been arrested under the Arms Act. A pistol and four cartridges have been recovered from his possession.
Two accused apprehended in Punjab
On November 21, the Special Team of Punjab Police had pursued accused Ramlal and Deepu. The team had received information that a Pakistani handler had sent two youths to Ludhiana to carry out grenade attacks in Punjab and other states, and they could carry out a bomb blast similar to the one in Delhi at any time. Based on this information, the Special Team of Punjab Police laid a trap. When accused Ramlal and Deepu were cornered by the police, they were warned to surrender. However, they opened fire on the police. In the retaliatory firing by the police, one terrorist sustained bullet injuries in the abdomen and chest, and the other terrorist was shot in the leg. Subsequently, the police apprehended both of them.
