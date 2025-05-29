scriptRajasthan: Guard Caught Filming Women in MRI Changing Room, Police Fear Wider Trap | Rajasthan: MRI Guard Caught Filming Women in Changing Room, Police Fear Wider Trap | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Crime

Rajasthan: Guard Caught Filming Women in MRI Changing Room, Police Fear Wider Trap

Police have seized the accused’s mobile phone, which contained several videos recorded secretly in the MRI centre’s changing room.

JodhpurMay 29, 2025 / 04:08 pm

Patrika Desk

Guard Caught Filming Women in Changing Room

Accused in police custody. (Photo: Patrika)

A security guard arrested for secretly recording videos in the changing room of the MRI centre at Mathuradas Mathur Hospital in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, may have more to hide. Shastrinagar police suspect the guard, Raheemuddin Khan , may have circulated the videos. Although he denies this, his mobile phone will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for verification.

Mobile Phone Seized

Station House Officer Zulfiqar Ali stated that Raheemuddin Khan, a resident of Hathiyon Ki Bawdi near Pavta Circle, was initially arrested for disturbing the peace. After being released on bail, he was rearrested in connection with the FIR. The police are questioning him and have seized his mobile phone, which contains videos recorded secretly in the MRI centre’s changing room.

FSL Investigation

During questioning, the guard claimed he made the videos for his own viewing. However, police suspect he may have shared or forwarded them. While the initial mobile phone examination revealed no such evidence, police also suspect that he may have deleted some videos. The phone will be sent to the FSL for a thorough investigation to confirm this.

Woman Discovers Mobile Phone

On Monday night, a woman undergoing an MRI scan at the centre discovered a small light emanating from a carton placed atop a cupboard in the changing room. Suspicious, she opened the carton and found a mobile phone recording a video. She immediately complained to her relatives and the MRI centre in-charge. The police arrived at the scene and arrested the guard, Raheemuddin Khan, based on the mobile phone’s evidence.

News / Crime / Rajasthan: Guard Caught Filming Women in MRI Changing Room, Police Fear Wider Trap

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

India Sees Resurgence in COVID-19 Deaths: 1,252 Active Cases, 13 Fatalities

National News

India Sees Resurgence in COVID-19 Deaths: 1,252 Active Cases, 13 Fatalities

29 minutes ago

Rajasthan: Guard Caught Filming Women in MRI Changing Room, Police Fear Wider Trap

Crime

Rajasthan: Guard Caught Filming Women in MRI Changing Room, Police Fear Wider Trap

in 4 hours

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Selected for Space Mission; CM Yogi Extends Congratulations

National News

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Selected for Space Mission; CM Yogi Extends Congratulations

3 hours ago

PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1: Mullanpur turns into fortress ahead of Punjab vs RCB clash, security tightened — here’s why

Cricket News

PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1: Mullanpur turns into fortress ahead of Punjab vs RCB clash, security tightened — here’s why

2 hours ago

Latest Crime

Woman Attempts Suicide in Court After Receiving Life Sentence

Burhanpur

Woman Attempts Suicide in Court After Receiving Life Sentence

in 4 hours

Woman Receives Obscene Messages and Photos on WhatsApp, Threatened with Death After Protest

Bareilly

Woman Receives Obscene Messages and Photos on WhatsApp, Threatened with Death After Protest

3 days ago

Uttar Pradesh: Woman cuts husband’s private parts, drinks acid after domestic fight

Sambhal

Uttar Pradesh: Woman cuts husband’s private parts, drinks acid after domestic fight

6 days ago

Looter Bride, 23, Nabbed After Marrying 25 Men in Just 7 Months!

Crime

Looter Bride, 23, Nabbed After Marrying 25 Men in Just 7 Months!

1 week ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.