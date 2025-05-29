Rajasthan: Guard Caught Filming Women in MRI Changing Room, Police Fear Wider Trap

Mobile Phone Seized Station House Officer Zulfiqar Ali stated that Raheemuddin Khan, a resident of Hathiyon Ki Bawdi near Pavta Circle, was initially arrested for disturbing the peace. After being released on bail, he was rearrested in connection with the FIR. The police are questioning him and have seized his mobile phone, which contains videos recorded secretly in the MRI centre’s changing room.
FSL Investigation During questioning, the guard claimed he made the videos for his own viewing. However, police suspect he may have shared or forwarded them. While the initial mobile phone examination revealed no such evidence, police also suspect that he may have deleted some videos. The phone will be sent to the FSL for a thorough investigation to confirm this.
Woman Discovers Mobile Phone On Monday night, a woman undergoing an MRI scan at the centre discovered a small light emanating from a carton placed atop a cupboard in the changing room. Suspicious, she opened the carton and found a mobile phone recording a video. She immediately complained to her relatives and the MRI centre in-charge. The police arrived at the scene and arrested the guard, Raheemuddin Khan, based on the mobile phone’s evidence.