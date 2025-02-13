Rajasthan: Police in Udaipur attacked twice while mediating a dispute

Station House Officer (SHO) Suresh Vishnoi said that the policemen had arrived to control the situation after receiving information about a fight in Nanglia village. They tried to reason with Sarpanch (village head) Manmohan Meena, alias Montu, and others present at the scene. However, instead of stopping the fight, the people started pelting stones at the police. To save their lives, the policemen ran away. Head Constable Mahendra Dhaka and Rajveer Yadav, in-charge of the Bhatewar outpost, were injured in the stone-pelting.

With the situation spiralling out of control, the SHO informed Circle Officer Rajendra Singh Jain about the incident. The Circle Officer sent additional police force from Vallabhnagar and Bhindar police stations to the spot. The police tried to apprehend those who were pelting stones. However, 20-25 people, who had climbed onto the roofs of their houses, again pelted stones at the police. The police somehow managed to bring the situation under control. Sarpanch Manmohan Meena escaped from the scene. The police have arrested five people who were involved in the stone-pelting.

It has been learnt that a dispute was ongoing in the form of a caste panchayat regarding the relationships of an individual. An argument broke out between the two parties during the discussion. The incident took place on the main road near the Sarpanch’s house.

Sarpanch incited people to carry out the stone-pelting When the police reprimanded the Sarpanch regarding the stone-pelting, the Sarpanch, along with others, climbed onto the roof of his house. During the stone-pelting, when the policemen hid behind people’s vehicles, the windows of their vehicles were also smashed.