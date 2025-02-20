scriptRajasthan Road Accident Claims Life of Mahant Brahmpuri | Latest News | Patrika News
Crime

Rajasthan Road Accident Claims Life of Mahant Brahmpuri

Rajasthan Road Accident: The accident was so horrific that the car was severely damaged, and Mahant Brahmpuri died at the scene.

BhilwaraFeb 20, 2025 / 02:51 pm

Patrika Desk

Bhilwara Road Accident

पत्रिका फोटो

Bhilwara Road Accident: A tragic road accident on the Bhilwara-Ajmer highway on Thursday claimed the life of a Mahant (religious leader). The car driver was injured in the accident. Mahant Brahmpuri of Shri Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhada died in the accident. The accident occurred near Raysinghpura on the Ajmer National Highway. Mandl police arrived at the scene after receiving information.

Death at the Scene

It is being reported that the Mahant was travelling from Jaisalmer to Mandsaur by car. During this time, a trailer hit the Mahant’s car. Mahant Brahmpuri died at the scene. The highway was blocked for some time following the accident. The car driver sustained injuries in the accident. An ambulance that arrived at the scene took the driver, Ashok Vaishnav, to Mandl hospital for treatment.
The Mahant’s body has been kept in the mortuary. News of the incident spread grief among the Mahant’s disciples in Jaisalmer. Several saints and Mahants from Jaisalmer have left for Bhilwara after receiving the news. The accident was so severe that the car was badly damaged. The police called a crane to the scene to remove the damaged vehicle and restore traffic flow.

