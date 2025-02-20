Rajasthan Road Accident Claims Life of Mahant Brahmpuri

Death at the Scene It is being reported that the Mahant was travelling from Jaisalmer to Mandsaur by car. During this time, a trailer hit the Mahant’s car. Mahant Brahmpuri died at the scene. The highway was blocked for some time following the accident. The car driver sustained injuries in the accident. An ambulance that arrived at the scene took the driver, Ashok Vaishnav, to Mandl hospital for treatment.

The Mahant’s body has been kept in the mortuary. News of the incident spread grief among the Mahant’s disciples in Jaisalmer. Several saints and Mahants from Jaisalmer have left for Bhilwara after receiving the news. The accident was so severe that the car was badly damaged. The police called a crane to the scene to remove the damaged vehicle and restore traffic flow.