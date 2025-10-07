Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Ramesh Rulania Murder Case: Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility

Ramesh Rulania Murder Case: The shocking murder that took place on Tuesday morning in Kuchaman City (Didwana), Rajasthan, has created panic across the city.

Kuchaman City

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 07, 2025

Ramesh Rulania murder case

Photo: Patrika Network

Ramesh Rulania Murder Case: A sensational murder case that occurred on Tuesday morning in Kuchaman City (Didwana), Rajasthan, has sent shockwaves across the entire town. Ramesh Rulania, a bike showroom and hotel businessman, was shot dead in a gym. The notorious Rohit Godara gang member, Virendra Charan, claimed responsibility for the incident through a social media post. However, Rajasthan Patrika cannot verify this viral post.

In the post, Charan openly issued a threat, stating that anyone who ignores his word will face consequences. Following this incident, questions are being raised about the police's performance. The entire town is experiencing an atmosphere of tension and outrage. Traders have announced a shutdown.

Gangster Virendra Charan's Open Declaration

Surprisingly, Virendra Charan, a member of the Rohit Godara gang, openly challenged the police by claiming responsibility for the murder on social media. In his post, Charan wrote that they had contacted Ramesh Rulania about a year ago. Rulania had used abusive language towards them and posted on social media saying he wouldn't even give ₹100. Today, everyone must have realised that we don't forget anyone. Anyone who ignores our word will face consequences.



It is noteworthy that Charan has a terrifying criminal record. He was previously involved in the murder of the Karni Sena president in Rajasthan and subsequently fled to Portugal. Even from abroad, he and Rohit Godara are carrying out major criminal activities in India.

Targeted Killing in a Gym

The incident took place on Tuesday morning at a gym located on Station Road. Ramesh Rulania had arrived at the gym for his daily workout. Around 7:30 AM, three masked assailants travelling in two Scorpio vehicles reached the second floor of the gym. They fired indiscriminately at Rulania and fled immediately.

The sound of gunshots terrified the people present in the gym. Rulania, who was critically injured, was rushed to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The murder sent a wave of panic throughout the town.

Watch Video Here-

Questions Over Police Negligence

It is worth mentioning that Ramesh Rulania had received extortion threats from the Rohit Godara gang last year. Following this, he was provided with police security, but this security was later withdrawn. Local residents allege that if the police had taken the threats seriously or had not removed the security, this incident could have been averted. Serious questions are being raised against the police administration following this murder.

Last year, five other traders in Kuchaman had also received threats from the Godara gang. Upon receiving information about the murder, Didwana SP Richa Tomar and other senior officials reached the spot. Blockades were set up across the district, and police teams were dispatched to search for the culprits.

Town Shutdown, Refusal of Funeral

This murder has led to tension and outrage in Kuchaman. Angry traders and local residents announced a shutdown in Kuchaman in protest. Private schools, colleges, and all businesses remained closed. People made it clear that they would not conduct the funeral of Ramesh Rulania until the murderers were arrested. Traders, united, are demanding swift action from the police, warning that the shutdown will continue indefinitely if their demands are not met.

Published on:

07 Oct 2025 03:22 pm

English News / Crime / Ramesh Rulania Murder Case: Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility

