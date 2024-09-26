Rupangarh Firing Case: The Family of the Deceased Refuses to Take the Body, Demanding the Arrest of the Accused and Compensation

The family members of the deceased have refused to take the body, demanding the arrest of the accused and compensation. The police have shifted the body to the mortuary of JLN Hospital in Ajmer, where a post-mortem will be conducted today. The family members have been sitting outside the mortuary since last night, demanding justice.

The police have arrested two suspects, including a JCB driver, and are interrogating them. The police have also recovered three empty cartridges from the spot and have seized two JCBs, two cars, and a dumper.

The incident occurred when some people, allegedly having pattas (land deeds), started constructing buildings on the disputed land. The other group, opposing the construction, attacked them, leading to the firing. The police have registered a case against the accused and are investigating the matter. The family members of the deceased are demanding strict action against the accused and compensation.

This is not the first incident of its kind in Rupangarh. Earlier, a similar incident had taken place, and the police had to intervene to resolve the matter.