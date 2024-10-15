scriptSalman Khan Challenged to Lawrence Bishnoi Gang After Baba Siddique Murder | Latest News | Patrika News
Crime

Salman Khan Challenged to Lawrence Bishnoi Gang After Baba Siddique Murder

Lawrence Bishnoi: A video of Salman Khan is going viral on social media these days. In this video, the actor is seen challenging the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

MumbaiOct 15, 2024 / 03:50 pm

Patrika Desk

Industrialist-politician Baba Siddique was murdered on Saturday in Maharashtra. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility for this incident. This incident has shocked everyone. After this attack, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is lodged in a Gujarat jail, is in the spotlight. Salman Khan is also devastated after losing his close friend. The Navi Mumbai police have also become alert about Salman’s security after this incident. Meanwhile, Salman Khan has given a big challenge to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Salman Khan challenges Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang

A video of Salman Khan is going viral on social media these days. In this video, the actor is seen challenging the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Salman is saying that you may be very powerful, you may be very brave, but can you take care of your family members, can you carry their dead bodies, do you have the courage to do so, why do you want to become Yamraj and death, why do you want to make your family members say “Ram Naam Satya Hai”?

Video going viral on social media

This video was posted by a user named Sayyad Uzma Parveen 786 on October 14 at 7:23 pm. So far, 392.7K people have viewed this video, 155 users have reacted, and 994 people have shared it. People are commenting heavily on this video and giving their opinions.

Salman Khan’s name in Lawrence’s hit list

You should know that Salman Khan’s name is also included in the hit list of Lawrence Bishnoi. This matter started after Khan’s involvement in the blackbuck poaching case. The Bishnoi community considers the blackbuck sacred. Bishnoi had sent his associate Sampat Nehra to keep an eye on the actor. Nehra was arrested by the Haryana Police’s special task force. An attempt to shoot the actor also failed in April this year due to the presence of the police force at the spot.

