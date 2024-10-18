scriptSalman Khan Again Under Threat: From Close to the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang | Latest News | Patrika News
Crime

Salman Khan Again Under Threat: From Close to the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Salman Khan News: The actor Salman Khan has received a threat once again. The person who sent the threat message claims to be close to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

New DelhiOct 18, 2024 / 10:48 am

Patrika Desk

The actor Salman Khan has again received a threat. The person who sent the threat message claims to be close to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. After Baba Siddique’s murder, the Bollywood actor has been given Y+ security. Around 25 security personnel will be responsible for his protection, including 2-4 NSG commandos and police personnel.

Threat Message Received on WhatsApp

According to information, a threatening SMS was received on the Mumbai Traffic Police’s WhatsApp number. The message demands Rs 5 crore to end the long-standing enmity between Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi. The sender claims to be able to mediate a truce between Salman and Lawrence’s gang. The message also warns that if the money is not paid, Salman Khan’s fate will be worse than Baba Siddique’s. The Mumbai Police have taken the matter very seriously and have begun investigating.

