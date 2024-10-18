Salman Khan Again Under Threat: From Close to the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Threat Message Received on WhatsApp According to information, a threatening SMS was received on the Mumbai Traffic Police’s WhatsApp number. The message demands Rs 5 crore to end the long-standing enmity between Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi. The sender claims to be able to mediate a truce between Salman and Lawrence’s gang. The message also warns that if the money is not paid, Salman Khan’s fate will be worse than Baba Siddique’s. The Mumbai Police have taken the matter very seriously and have begun investigating.