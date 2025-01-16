Sex Racket Busted at Spa Centre: 7 Women, 3 Men Arrested

Three young women and three young men were found in compromising positions in separate rooms of a spa center.

Jabalpur•Jan 16, 2025 / 12:37 pm• Patrika Desk

Spa Centre: Police have uncovered a prostitution racket operating under the guise of a spa centre near the Vijay Nagar Krishi Upaj Mandi in the city. Three women and three men were found in compromising positions in separate rooms of the spa centre. The operator and three other women were also present. Police apprehended everyone and took them to the station. Several objectionable items were also found during the investigation.

Representative Image Spa Centre: Seven Women, Three Men Apprehended Vijay Nagar police station in-charge, Virendra Pawar, stated that Sheetal Bawaria, a resident of Peepal Mohalla, Gorakhpur, owns the "Ao Spa Centre" behind the Krishi Upaj Mandi. Six women were employed there. When the police team raided the premises, Sandeep Singh alias Prem (resident of Gorabazar), Shekhar Naidu (resident of Shanti Nagar, Gohalpur), and Diwansh Budhwani were found in compromising situations with the women in separate rooms. The spa centre comprised several small rooms. Customers were charged ₹1,000-₹2,000 at the counter for a massage, after which the women would be presented. Subsequently, in private rooms, the women would negotiate money ranging from ₹2,000 to ₹5,000 with clients.