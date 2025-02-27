scriptShocker: Husband Cuts Off Wife’s Nose in Public | Shocker: Husband Cuts Off Wife's Nose in Public | Latest News | Patrika News
Crime

Shocker: Husband Cuts Off Wife’s Nose in Public

The police subsequently rescued the wife from her husband’s clutches and rushed her to the hospital in an ambulance. The reason behind this act has left people stunned.

BahraichFeb 27, 2025 / 10:04 pm

Patrika Desk

Bahraich News

अस्पताल में भर्ती महिला

In a shocking incident in Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh, a man bit off his wife’s nose during an argument at a Shiv Barāt (religious procession).

The incident occurred at Devalkha Chauraha in the Kaiserganj Kotwali area on Wednesday. The couple’s children had gone to watch the procession, and when the wife went to retrieve them from the crowd, her husband became enraged.
According to reports, Sandeep Kumar’s children went to watch the Shiv Barāt at Devalkha Chauraha. When their mother went to bring them back from the crowd, their father, angered by this, began to beat her. His rage escalating, he then bit off her nose. The profusely bleeding woman was rushed to the hospital via ambulance.
Police were present at the intersection for crowd control, and intervened to stop the assault. The injured woman has been admitted to the hospital, and her condition is reported to be out of danger by Dr. Ramendra Tripathi, who treated her in the emergency room. However, police state that no complaint has yet been filed by the woman against her husband. They have indicated that action will be taken if a formal complaint is received.
While the woman is receiving treatment, police await a formal complaint before taking further action. The incident highlights the urgent need to address domestic violence and ensure the safety of women in the community.

News / Crime / Shocker: Husband Cuts Off Wife’s Nose in Public

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rajasthan assembly: Deputy CM Diya Kumari makes several announcements, know more

Special

Rajasthan assembly: Deputy CM Diya Kumari makes several announcements, know more

in 4 hours

Midnight Horror: TTE Harasses Sleeping IIT Student on Train, Father Seeks Justice from Rail Minister

National News

Midnight Horror: TTE Harasses Sleeping IIT Student on Train, Father Seeks Justice from Rail Minister

in 4 hours

Shocker: Husband Cuts Off Wife’s Nose in Public

Crime

Shocker: Husband Cuts Off Wife’s Nose in Public

in 4 hours

Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana: Ladli Behna’s wait is over! Date for eighth instalment revealed

National News

Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana: Ladli Behna’s wait is over! Date for eighth instalment revealed

in 5 hours

Latest Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Couple blackmails BJP leader with morphed photos, demands Rs 10 lakh

Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Couple blackmails BJP leader with morphed photos, demands Rs 10 lakh

9 hours ago

Five Arrested After Students Cultivate Cannabis in Room

Crime

Five Arrested After Students Cultivate Cannabis in Room

1 day ago

CG crime: Family at Maha Kumbh, thieves loot ₹10 lakh cash, ₹5 lakh jewellery

Crime

CG crime: Family at Maha Kumbh, thieves loot ₹10 lakh cash, ₹5 lakh jewellery

1 day ago

Shocking Sight: Man enters 24-year-old sister-in-law’s room, stunned by what he sees

Crime

Shocking Sight: Man enters 24-year-old sister-in-law’s room, stunned by what he sees

5 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.