Shocker: Husband Cuts Off Wife’s Nose in Public

According to reports, Sandeep Kumar’s children went to watch the Shiv Barāt at Devalkha Chauraha. When their mother went to bring them back from the crowd, their father, angered by this, began to beat her. His rage escalating, he then bit off her nose. The profusely bleeding woman was rushed to the hospital via ambulance.

Police were present at the intersection for crowd control, and intervened to stop the assault. The injured woman has been admitted to the hospital, and her condition is reported to be out of danger by Dr. Ramendra Tripathi, who treated her in the emergency room. However, police state that no complaint has yet been filed by the woman against her husband. They have indicated that action will be taken if a formal complaint is received.

While the woman is receiving treatment, police await a formal complaint before taking further action. The incident highlights the urgent need to address domestic violence and ensure the safety of women in the community.