Shocking Sight: Man enters 24-year-old sister-in-law’s room, stunned by what he sees

A year after her marriage, she began living separately from her husband in a rented room.

BhopalFeb 22, 2025 / 09:16 am

Patrika Desk

bhopal
MP News: The body of a 24-year-old woman was found under suspicious circumstances in her room in the Lambakheda area of Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh. The woman was married but had separated from her husband a year after their wedding and was living in a rented room. When she didn’t answer her phone, her brother-in-law went to her room and found her unconscious on the floor. It is suspected that she committed suicide.

Separated from Husband After a Year of Marriage

The body of 24-year-old Aarti Kushwaha, who was living in a rented room in the Lambakheda area of Bhopal, was found under suspicious circumstances in her room. Aarti got married at the age of 20, but a year later, disputes arose between her and her husband, leading to her moving into a separate rented room. She helped in getting group loans approved. When Aarti didn’t answer her phone, her family informed her brother-in-law, who also lives in Bhopal. He went to her room and found her dead.

Suspected Suicide

Police say that initially, it appears to be a case of suicide, but they are investigating other angles as well. According to the police, Aarti Kushwaha, from Kadaiya Kheda village in Vidisha, was living in a rented accommodation in Lambakheda. Suspicious substances were found in the room, leading to suspicions that she may have consumed poison.

