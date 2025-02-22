Shocking Sight: Man enters 24-year-old sister-in-law’s room, stunned by what he sees

Separated from Husband After a Year of Marriage The body of 24-year-old Aarti Kushwaha, who was living in a rented room in the Lambakheda area of Bhopal, was found under suspicious circumstances in her room. Aarti got married at the age of 20, but a year later, disputes arose between her and her husband, leading to her moving into a separate rented room. She helped in getting group loans approved. When Aarti didn’t answer her phone, her family informed her brother-in-law, who also lives in Bhopal. He went to her room and found her dead.

Suspected Suicide Police say that initially, it appears to be a case of suicide, but they are investigating other angles as well. According to the police, Aarti Kushwaha, from Kadaiya Kheda village in Vidisha, was living in a rented accommodation in Lambakheda. Suspicious substances were found in the room, leading to suspicions that she may have consumed poison.