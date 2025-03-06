Teacher Receives 'Digital Arrest' Penalty: Case Closed After Cyber Cell Investigation

The caller, who later identified himself as a CBI officer, engaged her in a WhatsApp conversation, offering to resolve the matter and secure her release in exchange for a bribe. Over several days, the teacher was defrauded of ₹800,000 through various transactions. She subsequently filed a complaint with the cyber cell.

Nishi Sachdeva, a teacher residing in Niharica Apartment, Sarvodaya Nagar, Kakadev, received a call on February 10th. The caller claimed to be from TRAI, stating that her SIM card was involved in sending fraudulent messages. When she explained she was at school, the caller, now identifying himself as a CBI officer, alleged money laundering through her SIM card and the issuance of an arrest warrant.