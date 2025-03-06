Teacher Receives 'Digital Arrest' Penalty: Case Closed After Cyber Cell Investigation

The caller, who later identified himself as a CBI officer, engaged her in a WhatsApp conversation, offering to resolve the matter and secure her release in exchange for a bribe. Over several days, the teacher was defrauded of ₹800,000 through various transactions. She subsequently filed a complaint with the cyber cell.
Nishi Sachdeva, a teacher residing in Niharica Apartment, Sarvodaya Nagar, Kakadev, received a call on February 10th. The caller claimed to be from TRAI, stating that her SIM card was involved in sending fraudulent messages. When she explained she was at school, the caller, now identifying himself as a CBI officer, alleged money laundering through her SIM card and the issuance of an arrest warrant.
A Negotiated Settlement The fraudulent “CBI officer” proposed a settlement, offering to resolve the case through a digital arrest followed by bail. On February 11th, ₹100,000 were transferred, followed by a further ₹700,000 (seven lakh rupees) via RTGS on February 17th. Only after paying eight lakh rupees did Nishi Sachdeva realise she had been scammed. She complained with the cyber cell police station, detailing her ordeal. A case has been registered based on her complaint, and the accounts involved are under investigation.