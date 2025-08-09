Triple Murder Rocks Delhi on Raksha Bandhan

The incident occurred in Bhagat Singh Colony, Karawal Nagar area of North-East Delhi. Pradeep lived there with his wife, Jayshree, and their two daughters, aged seven and five. Initial police investigations and statements from neighbours indicate that Pradeep had ongoing domestic disputes with his wife, Jayshree. An argument ensued on Raksha Bandhan (Saturday), after which the accused murdered his wife and two daughters before fleeing. The police have launched a search for the accused.