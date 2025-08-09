Triple Murder Rocks Delhi on Raksha Bandhan

Triple Murder in Delhi: A shocking triple murder case has sent ripples through Karawal Nagar in the national capital on Raksha Bandhan.
According to police sources, preliminary investigations reveal that the husband murdered his wife and two daughters, aged seven and five, following a minor argument.
The accused then fled the scene. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and launched an investigation.
The incident occurred in Bhagat Singh Colony, Karawal Nagar area of North-East Delhi. Pradeep lived there with his wife, Jayshree, and their two daughters, aged seven and five. Initial police investigations and statements from neighbours indicate that Pradeep had ongoing domestic disputes with his wife, Jayshree. An argument ensued on Raksha Bandhan (Saturday), after which the accused murdered his wife and two daughters before fleeing. The police have launched a search for the accused.
The news of the triple murder on Raksha Bandhan in Karawal Nagar, Delhi, caused a stir within the police administration. Police immediately arrived at the scene and began their investigation. The bodies were sent for post-mortem, and a forensic team was called to collect evidence. The investigation is ongoing.
The triple murder in Karawal Nagar, Delhi, on Raksha Bandhan has shocked everyone and brought back memories of the triple murder case in Neb Sarai, South Delhi. In December last year, a young man murdered his parents and sister. This crime was committed by 20-year-old Arjun. During police interrogation, Arjun confessed that his parents had made his sister the heir to their property, leading to resentment and culminating in the murders.
According to police records, 51-year-old Rajesh Kumar, his 46-year-old wife Komal, 23-year-old daughter Kavita, and 20-year-old son Arjun lived together in Devli village, South Delhi. In December last year, 20-year-old Arjun reported the murders of his parents and sister to the police. During the investigation, suspicion fell upon Arjun himself. Arjun initially claimed to have discovered the bodies of his parents and sister. The police initially investigated the possibility of robbery, but found no evidence of theft or forced entry.
The police discreetly gathered information from Arjun's neighbours. Inconsistencies emerged in Arjun's statements. Under intense questioning, the truth began to surface. Police also found injuries on Arjun's hands. Arjun confessed to the murders, stating that his parents had not made him their heir and that he had been constantly humiliated at home, while his sister received more affection. This led him to commit the heinous act.