11 August 2025,

Monday

Crime

Udaipur Highway Accident: Two Dead as Speeding Truck Plunges into Gorge

At approximately 1:00 AM on Monday, a speeding trailer plunged into a ravine. The driver and cleaner were killed in this horrific accident.

Udaipur

Patrika Desk

Aug 11, 2025

Udaipur Gogunda Pindwara highway Horrific road accident high speed trailer fell into ditch driver and helper died
Accident (Image: Patrika)

Udaipur Horrific Accident: A tragic road accident occurred on the Gogunda-Pindwara highway in the Bekariya police station area of Kotda, Udaipur district. At approximately 1:00 AM on Monday, a truck carrying sacks of flour, travelling from Gogunda towards Pindwara, veered across the divider and plunged into a ditch near the Kokhriya Nal tunnel. The impact caused extensive damage to the truck's cabin, and the driver and cleaner were killed instantly when the sacks of flour fell onto them.

Police File Report, Inform Relatives

Upon receiving information, Bhagwat Singh Jhala from the highway team, Bekariya Station House Officer Uttam Singh Medtiya, along with police personnel, highway ambulance pilot Suraj Meena, and EMT Amrit Meghwal, arrived at the scene. Subsequently, the police and highway team, after considerable effort, retrieved both bodies and placed them in the Bekariya hospital mortuary. A police report has been filed, and the relatives have been informed. The post-mortem will be conducted after the relatives arrive.

High Speed, Loss of Control

Station House Officer Uttam Singh Medtiya stated that the truck was travelling at a high speed on a long slope, causing the driver to lose control, resulting in the accident.

Local Residents Upset, Highway Contractor Fails to Remove Black Spots

Local residents reported that accidents are frequent on this highway, but the highway contractor has yet to remove the black spots, leading to daily incidents.

Updated on:

11 Aug 2025 03:00 pm

Published on:

11 Aug 2025 02:59 pm

English News / Crime / Udaipur Highway Accident: Two Dead as Speeding Truck Plunges into Gorge
