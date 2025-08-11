Udaipur Highway Accident: Two Dead as Speeding Truck Plunges into Gorge

Udaipur Horrific Accident: A tragic road accident occurred on the Gogunda-Pindwara highway in the Bekariya police station area of Kotda, Udaipur district. At approximately 1:00 AM on Monday, a truck carrying sacks of flour, travelling from Gogunda towards Pindwara, veered across the divider and plunged into a ditch near the Kokhriya Nal tunnel. The impact caused extensive damage to the truck's cabin, and the driver and cleaner were killed instantly when the sacks of flour fell onto them.