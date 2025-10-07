Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Who is Virendra Charan? Man Claims Responsibility for Ramesh Rulania Murder, Linked to Sukhdev Gogamedi Killing

Ramesh Rulania Murder Case: The murder of businessman Ramesh Rulania in Kuchaman City, Didwana-Kuchaman district, has sent shockwaves throughout the entire city.

2 min read

Kuchaman City

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 07, 2025

Gangster Virendra Charan

File Picture (Patrika)

Ramesh Rulania Murder Case: The murder of businessman Ramesh Rulania in Kuchaman City has sent shockwaves through the entire city. The notorious gangster Virendra Charan has claimed responsibility for this murder, stating in a social media post from an ID named 'Virendra Charan' that Rulania had insulted him, and this murder was an act of revenge.

The post, written in a threatening tone, warned that those who ignore their calls would be next, stating that it might take time, but a lesson would be taught. However, the authenticity of this claim has not yet been confirmed. Rajasthan Patrika also does not confirm this viral post.



Who is Gangster Virendra Charan?

Virendra Charan is a resident of Bowaser Charanan village in Sujangarh tehsil of Churu district in Rajasthan. Born in 1987, Virendra Charan is reportedly considered the right-hand man of international gangster Rohit Godara. He has a long criminal record, including serious cases such as murder, extortion, ransom, contract killing, and arms smuggling.

According to police sources, Virendra Charan obtained a fake passport by changing his identity and travelled to several countries. He is currently believed to be hiding in a foreign country outside India. A Red Corner Notice was issued against him on May 14, 2024.

Involved in Sukhdev Gogamedi Murder Case Too

It is worth mentioning that Virendra Charan's name also surfaced in the murder case of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the president of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena. Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead at his residence in Jaipur on December 5, 2023. According to the police, Virendra Charan hatched the conspiracy for this murder and motivated shooters Nitin Fauji and Rohit Rathore by promising them weapons and help to flee abroad.

The Rajasthan Police has announced a reward of one lakh rupees on Virendra Charan. Additionally, Virendra Charan's name has come up in the murder of gangster Raju Thehat last year in December and in the case of threatening a jeweller in Jalore for ransom in April 2024.

Following increased police pressure, Virendra Charan fled India. He is adept at concealing his locations and neither uses a mobile phone nor maintains a bank account. He utilises the phones and resources of his gang members. Police believe that Virendra Charan conspired to murder Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi at the behest of Rohit Godara.

According to information, Virendra Charan was sentenced to five years in jail in the Ramlal Meghwal murder case in Churu in 2015, where his association with Rohit Godara grew. After his release from jail, he became an important part of the Rohit Godara gang.

Markets Closed in Kuchaman After Murder

Following the murder of Ramesh Rulania, there is an atmosphere of tension in Kuchaman. Anger and outrage are prevalent among the local population. Angered traders and local residents announced a Kuchaman bandh (shutdown) in protest. Private schools, colleges, and all businesses remained closed. The police are thoroughly investigating the case and are working to unravel Virendra Charan's network.

Published on:

07 Oct 2025 03:26 pm

English News / Crime / Who is Virendra Charan? Man Claims Responsibility for Ramesh Rulania Murder, Linked to Sukhdev Gogamedi Killing

