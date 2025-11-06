Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Crime

Woman Advocate Commits Suicide After Sexual Exploitation by Senior, Father Reveals Dark Details

A 25-year-old woman from Noida, was sexually exploited by her senior lawyer. During this time, intimate videos and photos were also made. When the woman became pregnant, she started distancing herself from the lawyer. Upon this, he threatened to make the obscene videos and photos viral.

2 min read
Google source verification

New Delhi

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 06, 2025

Noida Woman Advocate Rape Case girl suicide in senior pressure

Representative Image

A heart-wrenching incident has come to light in Noida, adjacent to Delhi, where a female lawyer allegedly committed suicide after accusing her senior lawyer of sexual exploitation and blackmail using obscene videos, based on a false promise of marriage.

The incident occurred on November 3. Following a complaint filed by the deceased's father, Noida Police have now registered a case in this matter. The police have also arrested the accused.

According to police officials, the deceased was residing and practising law in the accused lawyer's office in Noida. The two had been in a romantic relationship for the past two years. The accused is originally from Patna, Bihar, and was currently residing in Noida.

Woman Deceived with Promise of Marriage

The woman's father informed the police that the accused had promised to marry his daughter. Trusting this promise, she began living in a live-in relationship with him. During this period, the accused allegedly had physical relations with her almost daily. Not only this, but the accused also made intimate videos and took photographs while engaging in physical relations.

Initially, his daughter did not object because she believed he would marry her. Later, when the accused backed out of the marriage, his daughter distanced herself from him. At this, the accused began pressuring her to stay with him by threatening to make those videos viral.

Threatened with Viral Obscene Videos Upon Distancing

The father told the police that the accused continuously threatened his daughter, stating that if she distanced herself from him or pressured him for marriage, he would make the videos viral on social media.

Distressed by this mental and emotional harassment, the young woman began living under stress. Meanwhile, on the afternoon of November 3, around 3:30 PM, she spoke to the accused herself and asked him to stay away from her daughter. During this conversation, a heated argument ensued between them, and the accused allegedly abused the father and issued fresh threats. Shortly after this incident, his daughter hanged herself in her room. Upon being informed, the family immediately took her to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

According to the police, the father also stated that he suspects his daughter was pregnant. He mentioned that the accused had previously given her pills for an abortion. Based on this information, the police have begun examining the post-mortem report and medical evidence. According to The Indian Express, the police have registered a case against the accused under sections 108 (abetment of suicide), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 351 (breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused has been sent to judicial custody.

FIR Registered and Investigation Underway

A senior Noida Police official stated that preliminary investigations have revealed that the two were in a live-in relationship for about two years. Later, the accused refused to marry her, which led to an escalation of the dispute. The official added that all aspects related to the pregnancy and blackmail are being investigated. After the incident, the accused attempted to flee the scene, but with the help of local residents, the police apprehended him and took him into custody.

Published on:

06 Nov 2025 04:29 pm

English News / Crime / Woman Advocate Commits Suicide After Sexual Exploitation by Senior, Father Reveals Dark Details

