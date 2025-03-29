Woman Constable Alleges Rape Accused Lieutenant Colonel Pressuring Her for Settlement

The victim told the police that the accused had also trapped two other women in his web of deceit. These women contacted the victim, and during a conference call, they all discovered that the accused, Varun Pratap Singh (48), was deceiving them. The victim stated that the accused had created fake social media accounts involving numerous women. Following the registration of the case, the accused and his family are pressuring the victim to settle the matter, offering money as an inducement.

The Case On Thursday, a Madhya Pradesh police constable filed an FIR at the Mahila Thana, alleging that in 2012, when the accused was transferred to Bhopal, she met him at an army canteen. Subsequently, under the false pretense of marriage, he repeatedly raped her.