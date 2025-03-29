Woman Constable Alleges Rape Accused Lieutenant Colonel Pressuring Her for Settlement

scriptWoman Constable Alleges Rape Accused Lieutenant Colonel Pressuring Her for Settlement | Latest News | Patrika News
Crime

The victim told the police that the accused had also trapped two other women in his web of deceit.

BhopalMar 29, 2025 / 09:15 am

Patrika Desk

Bhopal News: A woman police constable from Bhopal, who filed a rape case against a Lieutenant Colonel stationed in Uttarakhand, was contemplating suicide but was dissuaded and subsequently filed an FIR at the Mahila Thana (Women’s Police Station). On Friday, her statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was recorded in court.
The victim told the police that the accused had also trapped two other women in his web of deceit. These women contacted the victim, and during a conference call, they all discovered that the accused, Varun Pratap Singh (48), was deceiving them. The victim stated that the accused had created fake social media accounts involving numerous women. Following the registration of the case, the accused and his family are pressuring the victim to settle the matter, offering money as an inducement.

The Case

On Thursday, a Madhya Pradesh police constable filed an FIR at the Mahila Thana, alleging that in 2012, when the accused was transferred to Bhopal, she met him at an army canteen. Subsequently, under the false pretense of marriage, he repeatedly raped her.

Entrapment of Multiple Women

The victim alleges that Lieutenant Colonel Varun Pratap Singh exploited his position to entrap women wherever he was stationed. Two women have contacted the victim, but the accused has allegedly trapped several others, including one who is pregnant.

