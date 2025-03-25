Years of abuse end in shocking act by daughter, truth stuns all

The incident occurred in Servodya Nagar Chaal in Bawsheth Pada, Nalasopara East. According to the police, the victim’s mother had remarried Ramesh Bharti. Ramesh allegedly repeatedly raped the victim over the past two years, despite her protests. He persistently pressured her into sexual relations.

On Monday, when the accused again tried to force himself on the girl, she blindfolded him and, seizing the opportunity, repeatedly stabbed him with a knife. The injured man managed to stumble out of the house, but the enraged girl stopped him on the street and attacked him again. A crowd gathered.

Video of the incident goes viral The victim told the onlookers about the prolonged abuse she suffered at the hands of her stepfather, explaining her actions. Some people present tried to calm her down and asked her to drop the knife. After a while, she did so, and the police took her into custody.

The accused has been admitted to Shatabdi Hospital in Mumbai for treatment. The Tuljapur police are investigating the case. A video of the entire incident, showing the girl with a knife and the accused lying bleeding on the ground, is rapidly circulating on social media.