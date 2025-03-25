scriptYears of abuse end in shocking act by daughter, truth stuns all | Years of abuse end in shocking act by daughter, truth stuns all | Latest News | Patrika News
Crime

Years of abuse end in shocking act by daughter, truth stuns all

Maharashtra Crime News: Police have taken the girl into custody and the interrogation is underway. The accused father has been admitted to the hospital.

MumbaiMar 25, 2025 / 10:35 pm

Patrika Desk

Nallasopara girl rape case
Nalasopara Crime News: A shocking incident has come to light in Nalasopara, Palghar district, Maharashtra, where a young woman attacked her stepfather with a knife after allegedly enduring years of sexual abuse. The girl alleges that her stepfather, Ramesh Bharti, has been sexually assaulting her for the past two years. On Monday, when he attempted to assault her again, she retaliated.
The incident occurred in Servodya Nagar Chaal in Bawsheth Pada, Nalasopara East. According to the police, the victim’s mother had remarried Ramesh Bharti. Ramesh allegedly repeatedly raped the victim over the past two years, despite her protests. He persistently pressured her into sexual relations.
On Monday, when the accused again tried to force himself on the girl, she blindfolded him and, seizing the opportunity, repeatedly stabbed him with a knife. The injured man managed to stumble out of the house, but the enraged girl stopped him on the street and attacked him again. A crowd gathered.

Video of the incident goes viral

The victim told the onlookers about the prolonged abuse she suffered at the hands of her stepfather, explaining her actions. Some people present tried to calm her down and asked her to drop the knife. After a while, she did so, and the police took her into custody.
The accused has been admitted to Shatabdi Hospital in Mumbai for treatment. The Tuljapur police are investigating the case. A video of the entire incident, showing the girl with a knife and the accused lying bleeding on the ground, is rapidly circulating on social media.

Police investigation underway

Upon receiving information, the police arrived at the scene and rushed the injured accused to the hospital. Ramesh Bharti suffered multiple stab wounds to his genitals and body and is in critical condition. The police have taken the girl into custody and begun questioning her. A thorough investigation is underway, and further legal action is pending.

News / Crime / Years of abuse end in shocking act by daughter, truth stuns all

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Bihar Board 12th result out: Girls top all three streams – check names

Education News

Bihar Board 12th result out: Girls top all three streams – check names

3 hours ago

Years of abuse end in shocking act by daughter, truth stuns all

Crime

Years of abuse end in shocking act by daughter, truth stuns all

in 5 hours

Bareilly liquor offer: Buy one bottle, get one free—crowds flock to stores!

UP News

Bareilly liquor offer: Buy one bottle, get one free—crowds flock to stores!

in 5 hours

Land Prices Soar Near Metro Route: ₹50,000 Per Square Metre in This Area

Special

Land Prices Soar Near Metro Route: ₹50,000 Per Square Metre in This Area

in 5 hours

Latest Crime

Forest Guard Exam Paper Leak: Constable, Railway Assistant Station Master Arrested

Crime

Forest Guard Exam Paper Leak: Constable, Railway Assistant Station Master Arrested

9 hours ago

Police bust sextortion gang, seize nearly 600 explicit videos

Crime

Police bust sextortion gang, seize nearly 600 explicit videos

1 day ago

Nagpur Violence: Bulldozer Razes Mastermind Fahim's House Amidst Heavy Police Deployment

Crime

Nagpur Violence: Bulldozer Razes Mastermind Fahim's House Amidst Heavy Police Deployment

1 day ago

'Arrange the shroud, Manish will be shot': Youth murdered before birthday cake cutting

UP News

'Arrange the shroud, Manish will be shot': Youth murdered before birthday cake cutting

1 day ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.