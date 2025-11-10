Rajasthan Government Expands Lado Protsahan Scheme to Include Private Schools, Benefiting Girls with ₹1.50 Lakh

Lado Incentive Scheme. Patrika file photo
Dausa: The Rajasthan government has taken another step towards student empowerment by extending the scope of the 'Lado Protsahan Yojana' to private schools. Now, female students studying in recognised non-governmental schools will also benefit from this scheme. Under the scheme, female students born in government or government-affiliated health centres will be provided financial assistance of ₹1.50 lakh in seven installments until they reach the age of 21.
The Rajasthan government launched the Lado Protsahan Yojana last year with the objective of promoting female student empowerment. Earlier, this benefit was only available to female students in government schools, but now female students studying in recognised private schools have also been included. Workshops will be organised from November. These workshops will provide training on the scheme's process, document uploading, application locking, and payment.
- The girl child must be born in a state government or government-authorised medical institution.
- The girl child must be a permanent resident of Rajasthan.
- The student must be regularly studying in a government or recognised private school.
- All mandatory vaccinations must have been completed on time.
The objective of including female students from private schools in the scheme is to make girls from every section educated and self-reliant. This will also benefit those girls whose parents are educating them in private schools for better education.
