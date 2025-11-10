Rajasthan Government Expands Lado Protsahan Scheme to Include Private Schools, Benefiting Girls with ₹1.50 Lakh

Dausa: The Rajasthan government has taken another step towards student empowerment by extending the scope of the 'Lado Protsahan Yojana' to private schools. Now, female students studying in recognised non-governmental schools will also benefit from this scheme. Under the scheme, female students born in government or government-affiliated health centres will be provided financial assistance of ₹1.50 lakh in seven installments until they reach the age of 21.