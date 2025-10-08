Road Construction: 9 new overbridges to be built on NH-21 at a cost of ₹185 crore, major relief for these districts as work begins soon

ChatGPT said: Nine overbridges to be built on NH-21 between Mahua and Jaipur (Photo - AI)
Dausa. Overbridges spanning 9,480 metres will be constructed at nine black spots between Mahua and Jaipur on the Bikaner-Agra National Highway 21. The National Highways Authority has approved ₹184.98 crore for this project and issued work orders. The construction agency has commenced preliminary preparations, including surveys. Construction work at these nine identified black spots on the national highway will be expedited after Diwali, which is expected to curb the frequent accidents occurring at these locations.
Previously, numerous lives were lost in accidents at these spots. The construction of overbridges will provide much-needed relief to the public from this menace. Additionally, it will alleviate the daily traffic jams faced by commuters and the general public on the highway, thereby improving traffic flow. Surveys are underway at all these points for the construction of the overbridges. Construction work will commence once these surveys are completed.
The construction agency has also started setting up plants at a preliminary level. Upon completion of this project, a qualitative improvement in traffic safety, speed, and convenience is anticipated. The contract and Letter of Intent (LOI) process with the construction agency for this project have been finalised.
Given the extremely busy nature of this route, diversion roads will be prepared at all locations before the commencement of construction work to ensure no inconvenience to commuters. The construction agency is completing the necessary approval processes. It is estimated that the process for commencing construction work will begin this month.
The construction of overbridges on National Highway 21 will bring relief to the general public using the link roads. It will help prevent accidents at the frequently congested Mehandipur Balaji intersection, a major religious site in the district, the road from Manpur intersection to Sikrai, and the Dausa bypass, which witness daily accidents. It will also ease traffic for vehicles heading into the city. Furthermore, vehicles travelling from Collectorate Chowk to Bhankri Road and Somnath Chowk will be able to navigate with ease.
In addition, relief from traffic congestion will be provided at the busy Zeroata Cut and the Banskho Phatak Cut, which leads to the prominent religious site Naineeth Dham. Residents of Bassi and Kanota, who have been facing traffic jams for nearly a year during morning and evening hours while travelling to Jaipur, will now experience relief.
Construction work will be expedited after Diwali. The date for commencing work will also be decided this month, ensuring the project is completed within the stipulated time. The construction agency is completing the procedural formalities. - Bharat Singh Joiya, Project Director, NHAI
