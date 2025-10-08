Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Jaipur SMS Fire

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Dausa

Road Construction: 9 new overbridges to be built on NH-21 at a cost of ₹185 crore, major relief for these districts as work begins soon

Road Construction: The construction agency has begun preliminary preparations, including conducting surveys. Construction work will commence at a rapid pace after Diwali at 9 locations between Jaipur and Mahuwa on National Highway-21.

2 min read

Dausa

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 08, 2025

highway overbridge

ChatGPT said: Nine overbridges to be built on NH-21 between Mahua and Jaipur (Photo - AI)

Dausa. Overbridges spanning 9,480 metres will be constructed at nine black spots between Mahua and Jaipur on the Bikaner-Agra National Highway 21. The National Highways Authority has approved ₹184.98 crore for this project and issued work orders. The construction agency has commenced preliminary preparations, including surveys. Construction work at these nine identified black spots on the national highway will be expedited after Diwali, which is expected to curb the frequent accidents occurring at these locations.

Previously, numerous lives were lost in accidents at these spots. The construction of overbridges will provide much-needed relief to the public from this menace. Additionally, it will alleviate the daily traffic jams faced by commuters and the general public on the highway, thereby improving traffic flow. Surveys are underway at all these points for the construction of the overbridges. Construction work will commence once these surveys are completed.

Company Begins Setting Up Plants

The construction agency has also started setting up plants at a preliminary level. Upon completion of this project, a qualitative improvement in traffic safety, speed, and convenience is anticipated. The contract and Letter of Intent (LOI) process with the construction agency for this project have been finalised.

Diversion Roads to be Ready Before Work Commences

Given the extremely busy nature of this route, diversion roads will be prepared at all locations before the commencement of construction work to ensure no inconvenience to commuters. The construction agency is completing the necessary approval processes. It is estimated that the process for commencing construction work will begin this month.

Traffic Will Become Smoother

The construction of overbridges on National Highway 21 will bring relief to the general public using the link roads. It will help prevent accidents at the frequently congested Mehandipur Balaji intersection, a major religious site in the district, the road from Manpur intersection to Sikrai, and the Dausa bypass, which witness daily accidents. It will also ease traffic for vehicles heading into the city. Furthermore, vehicles travelling from Collectorate Chowk to Bhankri Road and Somnath Chowk will be able to navigate with ease.

People of Kanota Will Also Benefit

In addition, relief from traffic congestion will be provided at the busy Zeroata Cut and the Banskho Phatak Cut, which leads to the prominent religious site Naineeth Dham. Residents of Bassi and Kanota, who have been facing traffic jams for nearly a year during morning and evening hours while travelling to Jaipur, will now experience relief.

Overbridges Will Be Constructed with the Following Lengths

  • Mehandipur Balaji Mod: 870 metres
  • Manpur Chowk: 860 metres
  • Dausa Bypass - up to Collectorate Chowk: 1760 metres
  • Zeroata Cut: 1190 metres
  • Police Line Dausa: 1200 metres
  • Banskho Phatak: 1020 metres
  • Bassi Chak: 960 metres
  • Kanota: 1620 metres

Construction work will be expedited after Diwali. The date for commencing work will also be decided this month, ensuring the project is completed within the stipulated time. The construction agency is completing the procedural formalities. - Bharat Singh Joiya, Project Director, NHAI

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

08 Oct 2025 11:15 am

English News / Rajasthan / Dausa / Road Construction: 9 new overbridges to be built on NH-21 at a cost of ₹185 crore, major relief for these districts as work begins soon

Big News

View All

Dausa

Rajasthan

Trending

Rajasthan: Over 100 children fall ill after mid-day meal, 16 in serious condition; panic ensues

Government-Higher-Secondary-School-1
Dausa

Rajasthan: Indian Railways to Run Special Trains During Festive Season, Halting at These Stations

train
Special

Rajasthan Monsoon’s Bounty: Dam, Morel Dam, Overflowing Again

Morel-Dam
Dausa

Rajasthan road accident: 11 pilgrims, including 7 children, die in Dausa while returning from Khatushyamji

Big-accident-in-Rajasthan
National News

Raksha Bandhan Special Train to Operate in Rajasthan Today

train
Special
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.