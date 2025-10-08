Road Construction: 9 new overbridges to be built on NH-21 at a cost of ₹185 crore, major relief for these districts as work begins soon

The construction of overbridges on National Highway 21 will bring relief to the general public using the link roads. It will help prevent accidents at the frequently congested Mehandipur Balaji intersection, a major religious site in the district, the road from Manpur intersection to Sikrai, and the Dausa bypass, which witness daily accidents. It will also ease traffic for vehicles heading into the city. Furthermore, vehicles travelling from Collectorate Chowk to Bhankri Road and Somnath Chowk will be able to navigate with ease.