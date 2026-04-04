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Jaipur

SI Recruitment Exam: No Entry Without Aadhaar Card, 3 Documents Mandatory

SI Exam Important Instruction: Police and administration have made strict security arrangements for the Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment examination to be held on April 5 and 6 in Rajasthan. Approximately 7.70 lakh candidates will appear in this examination.

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Jaipur

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Patrika Desk

Apr 04, 2026

SI Exam

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RPSC SI Recruitment Exam: Police and administration have made strict security arrangements for the Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment examination to be held in Rajasthan on April 5 and 6. Approximately 7.70 lakh candidates will appear in this examination. Special vigilance will be maintained this time to make the examination fair and transparent. In view of paper leak and cheating incidents, the Rajasthan Police has issued a high alert in 26 districts.

Candidates will have to follow strict rules in this examination conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre without an Aadhaar card and the necessary documents.

These Three Documents Are Mandatory to Carry to the Examination Centre

All candidates appearing for the examination will be required to carry three essential documents with them. These include: 1. E-admit card, 2. The most important photo identity proof, i.e., Aadhaar card, and 3. A recent passport-sized photograph.

Before entering the examination centre, the Aadhaar cards and admit cards of the candidates will be matched. Only then will they be allowed to enter. The administration has made it clear that no candidate will be granted entry without an Aadhaar card.

Videography and Jammers Will Be Arranged at Examination Centres

To ensure the security of the examination, videography will be conducted at all examination centres. Jammers will also be installed to disable mobile networks. Mobile phones will be completely prohibited inside the examination centre.

Even the mobile phones of the staff on examination duty will be switched off and kept sealed in a locker. No candidate will be allowed to leave the centre before the examination concludes.

Dummy Candidates and Cheating Gangs Will Be Monitored

To prevent cheating and the use of dummy candidates, biometric verification and frisking with HHMD devices will be carried out. Special teams of SOG and ATS have also been activated.

Rajasthan DGP Rajiv Sharma has stated that strict legal action will be taken against anyone involved in any kind of malpractice or fraud during the examination. Furthermore, a reward of ₹1 lakh has been announced for providing information about gangs involved in malpractices.

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Published on:

04 Apr 2026 12:09 pm

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / SI Recruitment Exam: No Entry Without Aadhaar Card, 3 Documents Mandatory

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