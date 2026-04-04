SI Recruitment Exam: No Entry Without Aadhaar Card, 3 Documents Mandatory

RPSC SI Recruitment Exam: Police and administration have made strict security arrangements for the Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment examination to be held in Rajasthan on April 5 and 6. Approximately 7.70 lakh candidates will appear in this examination. Special vigilance will be maintained this time to make the examination fair and transparent. In view of paper leak and cheating incidents, the Rajasthan Police has issued a high alert in 26 districts.