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Jaipur

Rajasthan Weather Alert: Over 30 Districts in Rajasthan on Alert for Storms and Rain for Next 2 Days, Hailstorm Warning for 5-6 Districts

Rajasthan Weather Update: A new weather system became active in Rajasthan from today. In this regard, there is a strong possibility of strong winds, rain, and hailstorms in most districts of the state for the next two days.

3 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Apr 02, 2026

Rajasthan Weather Update

Rain likely in Rajasthan as a new weather system becomes active. File photo (Patrika).

IMD Alert Rajasthan: A new weather system has become active in Rajasthan from today. In such a situation, there is a strong possibility of strong winds, rain, and hailstorms in most districts of the state for the next two days. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for thunderstorms and rain in 7 districts today. Meanwhile, an alert for thunderstorms and rain with hailstorms in some places has been issued for more than 20 districts, including the capital Jaipur, for the next two days.

According to the Meteorological Department, this change will provide relief from the heat, but there is also a possibility of disruption to daily life due to strong winds and rain. A yellow alert has been issued for more than 20 districts in Rajasthan, where winds can blow at a speed of 40-50 km per hour.

Record Rainfall in Sambhar, Jaipur

In the last 24 hours, thunderstorms and light to moderate rain were recorded in some parts of the state. The highest rainfall of 34 mm was recorded in Sambhar (Jaipur) in East Rajasthan, while 4 mm of rain was recorded in Karanpur (Sriganganagar) in West Rajasthan. Light clouds were observed in areas of Jodhpur, Barmer, Jaisalmer, Churu, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Jaipur, Nagaur, as well as Ajmer, Bhilwara, and Tonk. Due to this, the sunlight was weak during the day, providing relief from the heat to the people.

Hailstorm Warning in Some Places

According to the Meteorological Department, a new weather system is becoming active in Rajasthan from today. Due to its influence, the weather will remain erratic in most districts of the state until April 4. Clouds may gather over most districts of Rajasthan. On Thursday afternoon, there is a possibility of increased thunderstorms and rain activities in Jaisalmer, Barmer, Phalodi, and Bikaner divisions.

The most significant impact will be seen on April 3 and 4, when there is a possibility of strong thunderstorms and rain with speeds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour in parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Kota divisions. Hailstorms may also occur in some places during this period.

Rain Alert in 7 Districts Today

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for thunderstorms and rain in 7 districts today. A yellow alert for thunderstorms and lightning has been issued for Balotra, Barmer, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Phalodi, and Sriganganagar districts. Winds are also expected to blow at a speed of 30 to 40 km per hour.

Rain Warning in 36 Districts on April 3

The Meteorological Centre Jaipur has issued a double alert for thunderstorms, rain, and hailstorms in 36 districts of the state on April 3. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of rain with thunderstorms and lightning in Ajmer, Alwar, Beawar, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Deeg, Dholpur, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Khairthal-Tijara, Kota, Kotputli-Behror, Rajsamand, Salumber, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Sirohi, Tonk, Udaipur, Balotra, Barmer, Churu, Deedwana-Kuchaman, Hanumangarh, Jalore, Jodhpur, Nagaur, and Pali. Meanwhile, an alert for thunderstorms and rain with hailstorms has been issued for Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Phalodi, and Sriganganagar.

Yellow and Orange Alerts Issued for Over 30 Districts on April 4

The Meteorological Department has also issued an alert for thunderstorms and rain in more than 30 districts on April 4. A yellow alert for rain with thunderstorms and lightning has been issued for Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Baran, Beawar, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Deeg, Dholpur, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Khairthal-Tijara, Kotputli-Behror, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Salumber, Sikar, Udaipur, Bikaner, Churu, Deedwana-Kuchaman, Hanumangarh, Nagaur, and Sriganganagar, with winds expected to blow at speeds of 40 to 50 km per hour. Additionally, an orange alert for rain and hailstorms has been issued for Kota, Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, Dausa, and Bundi.

Special Advisory for Agriculture

The Meteorological Department has advised farmers to immediately cover and secure harvested crops, grains, and commodities stored in open areas to prevent damage from potential rain and hailstorms.

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Updated on:

02 Apr 2026 01:44 pm

Published on:

02 Apr 2026 01:43 pm

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Rajasthan Weather Alert: Over 30 Districts in Rajasthan on Alert for Storms and Rain for Next 2 Days, Hailstorm Warning for 5-6 Districts

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