Rajasthan Weather Alert: Over 30 Districts in Rajasthan on Alert for Storms and Rain for Next 2 Days, Hailstorm Warning for 5-6 Districts

IMD Alert Rajasthan: A new weather system has become active in Rajasthan from today. In such a situation, there is a strong possibility of strong winds, rain, and hailstorms in most districts of the state for the next two days. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for thunderstorms and rain in 7 districts today. Meanwhile, an alert for thunderstorms and rain with hailstorms in some places has been issued for more than 20 districts, including the capital Jaipur, for the next two days.