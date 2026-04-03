New Railway Projects in Rajasthan: DPR Ready for 1340 KM Track Laying, 30 Surveys Underway

North Western Railway: Jaipur. In the North Western Railway zone, work on 1546 kilometres of new lines, doubling, and gauge conversion is currently underway, with an expenditure of ₹19,680 crore.
Additionally, Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for 1340 kilometres of projects have been sent to the Railway Board, while surveys for 2451 kilometres are in progress. This was stated by the Zonal General Manager, Amitabh, at a press conference held at the headquarters on Thursday.
Providing information about the annual work plan, he stated that in the year 2025-26, the railway utilised 100 percent of its total budget. The zone also achieved a historic performance in terms of revenue, earning ₹8622 crore, which is the highest ever. During this period, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Amit Sudarshan, Additional General Manager Ashok Maheshwari, Jaipur Divisional Railway Manager Ravi Jain, Principal Financial Advisor Geetika Pandey, and several other senior officials were present.
In the field of electrification, North Western Railway has completed the electrification of 5549 kilometres of rail track, which is approximately 99 percent of the broad gauge route. The electrification of the remaining 10 route kilometres (Arniya Khurd-Lalsot) is targeted for completion by June 2026. Currently, 78% of coaching trains and approximately 61% of goods trains are operating on electric traction.
To further strengthen safety on North Western Railway, a rail network of 5561 kilometres has been approved under the Kavach system, with work in progress on 1586 kilometres. This work is being carried out in three phases: the first phase involves laying optical fibre cables, the second phase includes installing towers, and the third phase covers the implementation of Kavach at station buildings.
Approximately 72 percent of the optical fibre cable work has been completed. Tower installation work is in progress. North Western Railway has taken several steps to improve passenger amenities. In terms of grievance redressal on the Rail Madad portal, North Western Railway ranked second across Indian Railways.
Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, 77 stations are being redeveloped at an approximate cost of ₹4100 crore. On May 22, 2025, PM Modi inaugurated 5 stations, while 7 other stations are ready. In addition, the height of 100 platforms has been raised to high level, and work on raising the height of 50 platforms to high level is in progress. Furthermore, platform shelters at 162 stations have been approved.
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