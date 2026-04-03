6 April 2026,

Monday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

New Railway Projects in Rajasthan: DPR Ready for 1340 KM Track Laying, 30 Surveys Underway

Railway Mega Update: In the North Western Railway zone, work on 1546 kilometres of new lines, doubling, and gauge conversion is currently underway, with an expenditure of ₹19,680 crore.

2 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Apr 03, 2026

rajasthan new rail line

North Western Railway: Jaipur. In the North Western Railway zone, work on 1546 kilometres of new lines, doubling, and gauge conversion is currently underway, with an expenditure of ₹19,680 crore.

Additionally, Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for 1340 kilometres of projects have been sent to the Railway Board, while surveys for 2451 kilometres are in progress. This was stated by the Zonal General Manager, Amitabh, at a press conference held at the headquarters on Thursday.

Providing information about the annual work plan, he stated that in the year 2025-26, the railway utilised 100 percent of its total budget. The zone also achieved a historic performance in terms of revenue, earning ₹8622 crore, which is the highest ever. During this period, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Amit Sudarshan, Additional General Manager Ashok Maheshwari, Jaipur Divisional Railway Manager Ravi Jain, Principal Financial Advisor Geetika Pandey, and several other senior officials were present.

Electrification of 5549 Kilometres of Rail Track Completed

In the field of electrification, North Western Railway has completed the electrification of 5549 kilometres of rail track, which is approximately 99 percent of the broad gauge route. The electrification of the remaining 10 route kilometres (Arniya Khurd-Lalsot) is targeted for completion by June 2026. Currently, 78% of coaching trains and approximately 61% of goods trains are operating on electric traction.

Kavach System Work Underway on 1586 Km Track

To further strengthen safety on North Western Railway, a rail network of 5561 kilometres has been approved under the Kavach system, with work in progress on 1586 kilometres. This work is being carried out in three phases: the first phase involves laying optical fibre cables, the second phase includes installing towers, and the third phase covers the implementation of Kavach at station buildings.

Approximately 72 percent of the optical fibre cable work has been completed. Tower installation work is in progress. North Western Railway has taken several steps to improve passenger amenities. In terms of grievance redressal on the Rail Madad portal, North Western Railway ranked second across Indian Railways.

Redevelopment of 77 Stations at a Cost of ₹4100 Crore

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, 77 stations are being redeveloped at an approximate cost of ₹4100 crore. On May 22, 2025, PM Modi inaugurated 5 stations, while 7 other stations are ready. In addition, the height of 100 platforms has been raised to high level, and work on raising the height of 50 platforms to high level is in progress. Furthermore, platform shelters at 162 stations have been approved.

Share the news:

Related Topics

indian railway

rajasthan news

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

03 Apr 2026 07:46 am

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / New Railway Projects in Rajasthan: DPR Ready for 1340 KM Track Laying, 30 Surveys Underway

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Jaipur LPG Alert: Collector Orders Surrender of Cylinders for Certain Consumers, Door-to-Door Checks to be Conducted

jaipur collector IAS Sandesh Nayak
Jaipur

Jaipur Road News: Vande Mataram Road to Become High-Tech, Major Transformation Expected in 6 Months; JDA Unveils New Design

Jaipur Road News
Jaipur

SI Recruitment Exam: No Entry Without Aadhaar Card, 3 Documents Mandatory

SI Exam
Jaipur

Rajasthan Weather: Severe Storm Alert for 38 Districts on April 7 with Hail and Strong Winds

Rajasthan weather alert today, IMD Jaipur nowcast warning, Rajasthan rain thunderstorm alert, orange alert Rajasthan districts, yellow alert Rajasthan weather, thunderstorm Rajasthan today, lightning warning Rajasthan, strong winds Rajasthan forecast, Rajasthan rain update 2026, Jaipur weather alert today, IMD Rajasthan forecast, sudden weather change Rajasthan, storm alert Rajasthan India, Rajasthan districts rain warning, weather news Rajasthan today, Rajasthan heat relief rain, Rajasthan wind speed alert, IMD nowcast Rajasthan update, Rajasthan storm rain lightning, Rajasthan weather breaking news
Jaipur

Jaipur Ring Road Project: NHAI May Lose Control of Key Infrastructure Project in Jaipur

Jaipur Ring Road
Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.