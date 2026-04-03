New Railway Projects in Rajasthan: DPR Ready for 1340 KM Track Laying, 30 Surveys Underway

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, 77 stations are being redeveloped at an approximate cost of ₹4100 crore. On May 22, 2025, PM Modi inaugurated 5 stations, while 7 other stations are ready. In addition, the height of 100 platforms has been raised to high level, and work on raising the height of 50 platforms to high level is in progress. Furthermore, platform shelters at 162 stations have been approved.