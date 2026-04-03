Jaipur Ring Road Project: NHAI May Lose Control of Key Infrastructure Project in Jaipur

Even a year after its announcement, the project has not seen the expected pace, whereas the construction of the Northern Ring Road has become essential given the increasing traffic pressure and pollution in the city. Currently, heavy vehicles pass through the city between Ajmer Road, Delhi Road, and Agra Road, leading to traffic congestion. According to sources, a suggestion has also been made to complete this project on the ground through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. In this, a private company will bear the construction cost, and JDA will be responsible for providing the land. Regular income from tolls is also anticipated in the future.