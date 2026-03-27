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Jaipur

IPL Jaipur Matches 2026 – Check Dates and Match Timings

In the second phase, the host team Rajasthan Royals will play all their home matches in Jaipur. The first match in the Pink City will be played on April 25, in which Rajasthan Royals will face Sunrisers Hyderabad.

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Jaipur

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Patrika Desk

Mar 27, 2026

Sawai Mansingh Stadium

Sawai Mansingh Stadium – File Photo

Jaipur. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday released the schedule for the second phase of IPL 2026. According to the new schedule, cricket lovers in Jaipur have received a big gift this time, as four matches will be played in the Pink City during the second phase. All these matches will be held at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

The BCCI had announced the schedule for 20 matches in the first phase, while a total of 50 matches will be played in the second phase. Thus, the entire season will have a total of 74 league matches, as before. Prior to this, some reports had indicated the possibility of the number of matches increasing to 84, but the board has clarified that the number of league matches will remain 74 this time.

Rajasthan Royals to Play All Home Matches in Jaipur

In the second phase, the host team Rajasthan Royals will play all its home matches in Jaipur. The first match in the Pink City will be played on April 25, in which Rajasthan Royals will face Sunrisers Hyderabad. This will be followed by a match against Delhi Capitals on May 1. Then, matches will be played against Gujarat Titans on May 9 and Lucknow Super Giants on May 19. All these matches in Jaipur will start at 7:30 PM.

Teams Divided into Two Groups Each

In this season of IPL, a total of 10 teams have been divided into two groups each. Each team will play two matches against the teams in its own group, while playing one match against the teams from the other group. Due to this format, the league stage matches are expected to be quite exciting.

Two Matches in a Day

In the second phase, spectators will also get to witness the thrill of two matches on the same day. A total of eight such matches will be played, with one match in the afternoon and the other in the evening. In the second phase, the teams from Hyderabad and Delhi will play four matches each in the afternoon, while Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants will play three matches each. Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play two afternoon matches each.

Excitement to be Seen in Jaipur

The organisation of four matches in Jaipur has generated considerable enthusiasm among the city's cricket fans. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium will once again witness the excitement of the IPL, and a large number of spectators will be seen supporting their favourite teams.

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Published on:

27 Mar 2026 09:20 am

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / IPL Jaipur Matches 2026 – Check Dates and Match Timings

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