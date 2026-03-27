IPL Jaipur Matches 2026 – Check Dates and Match Timings

In the second phase, spectators will also get to witness the thrill of two matches on the same day. A total of eight such matches will be played, with one match in the afternoon and the other in the evening. In the second phase, the teams from Hyderabad and Delhi will play four matches each in the afternoon, while Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants will play three matches each. Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play two afternoon matches each.